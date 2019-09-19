Deutsche Bank has reportedly discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.The Fedread more
The lack of clarity surrounding the U.S.-China trade war is what's really hitting global growth, says ex- Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin.World Economyread more
China's economy has long relied on factors such high levels of investments and an expanding labor force for growth. Those growth drivers are running out of steam.China Economyread more
India could benefit from the fallout in the U.S.-China trade war, experts told CNBC — but much-needed reforms on land and labor could prove to be a challenge for companies...Asia Economyread more
New crash tests show the Tesla Model 3 and the Audi e-tron, are among the safest models out on the road. The results bolster the theory electric vehicles may be better...Autosread more
U.S. consumers and growth in sectors such as technology have offset declines in other American industries, says Tom Finke, chairman and CEO of investment management firm...US Economyread more
The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and be briefed...Airlinesread more
Last weekend's attacks on oil facilities — and the spike in crude prices that followed — should show that the world needs to stop relying on oil, says Helen Clark.Energyread more
The photo depicts Canadian leader Justin Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck. Liberal Party spokesman confirms the photo is of...Electionsread more
As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.Market Insiderread more
CBS, CNN and other major media companies are starting to pull e-cigarette advertising off their airways, as the death toll from a mysterious vaping-related illness continues...Health and Scienceread more
Some senior Deutsche Bank AG officials have discussed the possibility of putting additional problematic assets worth billions of euros into a unit it created earlier this year, if the bank is able to sell assets already held within that "bad bank," according to three bank sources.
The discussions in recent weeks, which have not been previously reported, are preliminary, the sources said, adding that there is nothing imminent. A Deutsche Bank spokesman said the bank has no plans to add additional assets into the so-called capital release unit, or bad bank.
Nevertheless, it is one of the options that has come up for discussion at the highest levels at the bank, as executives grapple with the problem of having to turn around the bank on a tight budget, according to the three people familiar with the talks.
Deutsche Bank needs more capital to be able to absorb the losses that will likely come from shedding problematic assets, such as long-dated derivatives, that are still on its books, the people said.
But, after raising 29.3 billion euros ($32.3 billion) in capital over the past nine years, it does not have room to ask investors for more, the sources added.
For investors, still nursing a 75% fall in the bank's share price over the past four-and-a-half years, it means that the road to recovery for the bank will most likely be long.
Christian Sewing, who took over from John Cryan in April last year, is looking to reshape Deutsche Bank after a multi-year bet on building a global investment banking business unraveled.
In July, he set up the bad bank, called a capital release unit (CRU), to house 74 billion euros of risk-weighted assets the bank had identified for wind-down or sale, part of a broader restructuring that will see 18,000 jobs go as it exits unprofitable businesses. Deutsche Bank set aside a 7.4 billion euro budget to fund the restructuring.
Some analysts have been skeptical whether the plan fully recognizes the extent of the problem assets still sitting on Deutsche Bank's balance sheet. They remain particularly concerned about its exposure to Level 3 assets, which are the most illiquid and hard-to-value.
"It's a partial clean-up," said David Hendler, an independent analyst at New York-based Viola Risk Advisors. Hendler added that Deutsche Bank has 18 billion euros in hard-to-value assets on its balance sheet, which he estimated will take years to offload.
"They're trying to paint a picture of progress but there's still a lot of sludge in there," he said.
Level 3 assets, which can include distressed debt and derivatives, are not necessarily loss making.
Deutsche Bank has said that the CRU's focus is on releasing capital rather than ring-fencing toxic assets. In a memo to staff on July 8, Sewing described the assets within it as "high quality" and said most were of a short duration.
Only 30% of Deutsche Bank's 25 billion euros worth of Level 3 assets have so far been placed within the capital release unit, according to a presentation the bank gave alongside its quarterly results in July.
The bank has tried to shed some of those assets, which include longer-dated derivatives, over the past three years. But it had little success because it was not prepared to take the writedowns the sales would have required, the sources said.
A sale of a financial asset can lead to a capital hit if the price is below what the bank values it at on its books, leading to a loss.
Deutsche Bank must stay within the budget it has set for its restructuring to avoid having to raise funds from investors, the sources said.
It set up the capital release unit with a view to shedding assets it could realistically find buyers for or wind-down in the next two to three years, the sources said. That, in turn, would free up capital to fund the sale of longer-term assets that will require bigger writedowns, the sources said.
Of the assets currently in the unit, Deutsche Bank plans to run a formal auction of its equity derivatives book as soon as this month, several sources familiar with the sale process have told Reuters.
If those sales are successful, the bank could move more assets into the restructuring unit, the three sources close to the bank said.