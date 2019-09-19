What to watch today: Dow to fall, Fed cuts but Trump wanted more, and US-China trade talks resume

BY THE NUMBERS

Microsoft (MSFT) raised its quarterly dividend by 11% and announced a stock buyback program of as much as $40 billion. U.S. Steel (X) cut its current quarter guidance, pointing to a larger than expected drop in steel prices and deteriorating market conditions in Europe. Diageo (DEO) said it expects to meet its full-year organic sales targets, although the spirits producer also said it is "not immune" to global trade policy changes. Datadog (DDOG) goes public today after pricing its initial public offering at $27 per share. According to a Bloomberg report, the data analytics company turned down a more than $7 billion takeover bid from Cisco Systems (CSCO) as it prepared to go public. RH (RH) raised its adjusted full-year EPS guidance, moving guidance above the current consensus for the company formerly known as Restoration Hardware. RH attributes the change to the closing of a $350 million convertible notes offering which allows the company to retire other debt.

