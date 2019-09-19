Economic divide in the US is becoming as stark as its politics

The partisan polarization of America's economy is rapidly catching up to the polarization of its voting patterns.

Republicans and Democrats have long since separated themselves by ideology, leaving each more uniformly conservative or liberal than ever. And now a new data analysis by the Brookings Institution documents just how fast their economic fortunes have diverged as well.

That widening red-blue economic divide in turn drives the parties' starkly different policy agendas. It helps explain why Democrats lavish more attention on education, technology and protecting immigrants, for example, while President Donald Trump and other Republicans place mining, manufacturing and border control on center stage.

"A series of genuine, penetrating shifts have been happening at warp speed through the last decade," write Mark Muro and Jacob Whiton, both scholars at the Brookings Institution in Washington. "These shifts are massively altering the two parties' economic identities."

Drawn from Census and elections data, the Brookings analysis shows the extent of the change over the decade that began in 2008. Among the biggest shifts is the new geography of Congress, as Democrats offset losses in less densely-populated rural districts with gains in more densely-populated urban and suburban area.

The House Democratic majority, which represented 39% of the U.S. land area in 2008, now represents just 20%. The House Republican minority 80% of U.S. territory.