European markets edge higher as investors await BOE rate decision; IG Group shares up 6%

European stocks were slightly higher Thursday morning, after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but signaled a higher threshold to further policy easings.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up around 0.15% during early morning deals, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory.
Looking at individual stocks, Britain's IG Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it expects to return revenue growth in 2020. Shares of the online trading platform rose over 6% on the news.
Sticking with British stocks, Next tumbled toward the bottom of the index after reporting first-half results.
The clothing chain posted a 2.7% rise in profit during the first six months of the year, but said the first few weeks of its fall season had been disappointing. Shares of the London-listed stock dipped around 4%, putting the firm on track for its worst trading day since August, 2018.
On the data front, the euro zone is scheduled to report current account data for July at around 9:00 a.m. London time.
Market participants are set to closely monitor the Bank of England's policy meeting later in the session. The central bank is expected to hold interest rates, with less than 45 days to go before the country is scheduled to leave the European Union.
The Fed announced Wednesday that it would take down its benchmark overnight lending rate to a target range of 1.75% to 2%, but offered few indications that further reductions are ahead — with members split on what to do next.
Easier monetary policy has generally supported equities, but a split vote from the U.S. central bank raised concern about predicting the future path for interest rates in the world's largest economy.
Central banks around the world have been loosening policy to counter the risk of low inflation and recession.
On Thursday, the Bank of Japan held interest rates steady, as widely expected, but signaled it could ease next month.
— Reuters contributed to this report.