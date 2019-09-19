House set to vote on a plan to dodge a government shutdown for two months

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Jeff Bezos unveils sweeping plan to tackle climate change

As part of the plan, Amazon has agreed to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from vehicle manufacturer Rivian.

Technologyread more

House Speaker Pelosi unveils plan to lower prices on the most...

The plan will allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on as many as 250 drugs and also apply those discounts to private health plans.

Health and Scienceread more

Pimco CEO says the US economy is slowing

The U.S. economy will have a tough time at the start of 2020, says the head of one of the largest bond managers in the world.

Delivering Alpharead more

Trump sues Manhattan DA and accounting firm over attempt to get...

President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and his longtime accounting firm Mazars.

Politicsread more

House set to vote on a plan to dodge a government shutdown for...

The Democratic-held House plans to move forward with a bill to fund the government through Nov. 21 and avoid another government shutdown.

Politicsread more

GM workers say 2007 strike was political. This time it's...

GM's usage of temporary workers, potential closure of plants and health care contributions remain major sticking points, according to people familiar with the talks.

Autosread more

A new Hollister store is coming to New York as the retailer...

A new Hollister store is coming later this month to New York, right down the block from Macy's, Target and Victoria's Secret in the busy Herald Square shopping district.

Retailread more

Light Street's Kacher says there's profitability for Uber and...

Newly public ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft have tumbled 25% since their initial public offerings, but Light Street's Glen Kacher still believes there's a path for...

Delivering Alpharead more

Fed calms funding market, unclear how long it will continue...

The Federal Reserve has calmed the overnight funding market and brought its fed funds rate back in line with its target.

Market Insiderread more

Grim PSA showing kids in school shooting gets more than 1 million...

The PSA features kids in what initially appears to be a cheerful spot. But it becomes darker as children show how their "back to school" products help in the context of a...

Politicsread more

Facebook's new ad formats let you play a game, try on different...

The formats will be available for Facebook's News Feed.

Technologyread more

Fed rate cut could hurt U.S. retirement security. These countries...

As the Federal Reserve cuts rates, that could make it more difficult for retirees to earn income on their investments and preserve capital. A new ranking takes a look at which...

Personal Financeread more
Politics

House set to vote on a plan to dodge a government shutdown for two months

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • The House could vote as early as Thursday on a bill to keep the government running through mid-November. 
  • The Democratic-held chamber is trying to avoid another government shutdown as funding is set to expire after Sept. 30. 
  • The House and Senate are struggling to agree on specific spending levels after passing a two-year deal to set budget levels and raise the U.S. debt ceiling. 
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CAlif) holds her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, Washington D.C. September 12, 2019.
Aurora Samperio | NurPhoto | Getty Images

The House will vote as early as Thursday on a short-term spending bill to dodge another government shutdown for two months. 

On Wednesday, the House Appropriations Committee introduced a plan to keep the government funded through Nov. 21. The full Democratic-held chamber plans to move forward with the bill Thursday afternoon and could hold a final vote later in the day. 

Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass legislation to keep the government running. If it fails to, funding will lapse again about eight months after the longest shutdown in U.S. history ended. 

Last month, lawmakers approved a plan to both set federal budget levels and raise the U.S. debt ceiling for two years. But lawmakers still need to decide where exactly to allocate the money, which has been a rocky process during the Trump administration as the president and Democrats spar over border security funding. 

The so-called continuing resolution would keep funding at current levels through mid-November. It would avoid the threat of a shutdown while lawmakers hash out the specifics of spending for fiscal year 2020. 

"After we pass this CR and the Senate moves forward with their process, I look forward negotiating responsible bills that uphold our values and give working families a better chance at a better life," House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., said in a statement Wednesday. 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has signaled he would support a short-term fix to prevent a shutdown. While the House has passed the vast majority of the 11 federal appropriations bills, the Senate has lagged behind in approving the spending measures. 

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats blocked GOP efforts to move forward with spending bills for the Defense Department and other agencies. The party argues Republicans have neglected key domestic programs and military funding by yielding to Trump's demands for more funding for barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border. 

In a statement Wednesday, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., said "the fiscal year ends soon, and this is not time for partisan politics." 

"The terms of the bipartisan budget deal are designed to keep partisanship out of the appropriations process so we can do our job," he said. "Both parties agreed to those terms; both parties must uphold them for the good of our men and women in uniform and for our country. I encourage my colleagues to move forward in that spirit today, not revert to the partisanship and chaos of past budget years." 

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.