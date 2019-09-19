Apple just changed how you delete apps on the iPhone — here's the trick

In a room full of avowed capitalists, policies that sound to some like socialism are bound not to go over well.Delivering Alpharead more
At least in terms of monetary policy, Pence says should be taking after other regions who keep their benchmark interest rates near zero.Delivering Alpharead more
AT&T isn't focused on selling or divesting DirecTV as Elliott Management pushes for divesting the satellite TV asset.Technologyread more
As part of the plan, Amazon has agreed to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from vehicle manufacturer Rivian.Technologyread more
The plan will allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on as many as 250 drugs and apply those discounts to private health plans.Health and Scienceread more
Hedge fund titan Leon Cooperman said he's concerned about a shift to the left in the political landscape, which could harm the economy and the stock market.Delivering Alpharead more
The move could bring a welcome salve to farmers caught in the crosshairs of the trade war if it results in a reopening of the market.Politicsread more
Apple's big iOS 13 update for iPhones is out now and includes lots of new features. Here's how to install it on your phone and what devices are supported.Technologyread more
The pilot program will deliver food and beverage, over-the-counter medications and other items within minutes, the company said. Prescription deliveries will not be available.Health and Scienceread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:Market Insiderread more
The FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations opened a probe "shortly after" people started falling ill, Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, told...Health and Scienceread more
The latest version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 13, has a change that could throw off longtime iPhone users.
Apple has made it a little harder to delete apps.
On previous iPhone versions, users simply held down on icons until they wiggled. A little "X" would appear in the upper-right corner of each app (as long as it was an app you were allowed to delete), users would press the "X" and the app would be gone.
You could also rearrange the wiggling apps or put them into folders.
It's a little different in iOS 13.
The change comes because Apple has removed a piece of hardware that used to be integrated with the screens. That hardware enabled a feature called 3D Touch, which allowed the phone to determine how hard the screen has been pressed.
3D Touch was fully integrated into the iPhone operating system but never appeared on iPads, and Apple decided the space and resources it took up was better used for other things, including extra battery.
Now it's gone from Apple's latest iPhones, and it's been largely removed from the iOS. It was never a widely used feature, and many people won't even be aware that it's gone — until they try to delete an app.