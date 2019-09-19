Apple just changed how you delete apps on the iPhone — here's the trick

Apple chief design officer Jony Ive (L) and Apple CEO Tim Cook inspect the new iPhone XR during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on September 12, 2018 in Cupertino, California.

The latest version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 13, has a change that could throw off longtime iPhone users.

Apple has made it a little harder to delete apps.

On previous iPhone versions, users simply held down on icons until they wiggled. A little "X" would appear in the upper-right corner of each app (as long as it was an app you were allowed to delete), users would press the "X" and the app would be gone.

You could also rearrange the wiggling apps or put them into folders.

It's a little different in iOS 13.