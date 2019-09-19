Huawei unveils its new 5G flagship phone without Google-licensed apps

Huawei launched a new 5G flagship smartphone lineup Thursday without pre-installed Google-licensed apps as the Chinese tech giant faces fallout from a U.S. blacklist earlier this year.

The Mate 30 series, which was unveiled at a launch event in Munich, will operate on an open-source version of Google's Android operating system. Huawei has been unable to license the latest version of Android due to restrictions imposed by the U.S. on the Chinese firm.

That means the new phones won't come installed with key Google apps, like Gmail, YouTube, Maps or the Play Store. Instead, Huawei will offer its own Android-based interface called EMUI10 and its own app store. Analysts said this would put Huawei at a disadvantage against rivals like Samsung and Apple.

"I don't see how many users would make so many compromises with such a phone," Gartner Research Vice President Annette Zimmermann, told CNBC Thursday. "It's a lot of uncertainty."