Network officials also said voters should expect more of a Koch focus on grassroots activism throughout the 2020 election cycle.Politicsread more
In a room full of avowed capitalists, policies that sound to some like socialism are bound not to go over well.Delivering Alpharead more
GM's usage of temporary workers, potential closure of plants and health care contributions remain major sticking points, according to people familiar with the talks.Autosread more
Republicans and Democrats have long since separated themselves by ideology, leaving each more uniformly conservative or liberal than ever. And now a new data analysis by the...Politicsread more
A Missouri man died of vaping-related illness, officials announced Thursday.Health and Scienceread more
At least in terms of monetary policy, Pence says should be taking after other regions who keep their benchmark interest rates near zero.Delivering Alpharead more
AT&T isn't focused on selling or divesting DirecTV, despite pressure from stakeholder Elliott Management, sources tell CNBC.Technologyread more
Patrick Shyu, a former tech lead at Google, has posted a series of videos making fun of Facebook, where he worked as a software engineer until last month.Technologyread more
The measure to keep the government running through Nov. 21 now heads to the Senate, where McConnell has signaled he will back a temporary spending plan.Politicsread more
Amazon's purchase comes as part of its plan to convert its delivery fleet to 100% renewable energy by 2030. The e-commerce retailer already runs 40% of its fleet on renewable...Autosread more
As part of the plan, Amazon has agreed to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from vehicle manufacturer Rivian.Technologyread more
Microsoft said on Thursday that it's nominating Emma Walmsley, the CEO of GlaxoSmithKline, to its board of directors, adding a fifth woman to its board.
Charles Noski, the former vice-chairman of AT&T, and Helmut Panke, former chairman of BMW, are not seeking reelection to Microsoft's board, the company said in a statement. That means the company's board will have 13 members, including five women.
While it's still not at a 50-50 split, Microsoft is moving in that direction. Four years ago, just two of its 10 directors were women, and both have subsequently left the board. Like at most big tech companies, and across much of corporate America, women are underrepresented among Microsoft's top ranks. But on the board, the numbers have improved since 2014, when CEO Satya Nadella made public comments suggesting women should not ask for a pay raise but have "faith in the system." He soon apologized.
"Emma is an accomplished business leader who led major advances in research and development at GSK and will bring her significant insights and global experience to Microsoft," John Thompson, Microsoft's independent board chair, said in the statement on Thursday. "We believe she will be a valuable addition to the board."
The other women on Microsoft's board are Teri List-Stoll, Gap finance chief; Sandra Peterson, operating partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice; Penny Pritzker, founder of PSP Partners; and Padmasree Warrior, CEO of Fable Group and a former top executive at Cisco and Motorola.