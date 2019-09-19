If a US recession comes, it will be 'shallow,' says Barings chief

Any recession that happens in the United States would likely be "shallow" given the current state of the country's economy, according to Tom Finke, chairman and CEO of investment management firm Barings.

"From the U.S. point of view and the U.S. economy, if we're talking about a recession in the U.S., the consumer and growth industries like (technology) have offset declines in ... other industries," Finke told CNBC's Oriel Morrison at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore.

"We still have tight labor markets, you still have growth industries," Finke said. "It's not the typical, if you will, cyclical slowdown where you have ... a big long decline going into it ... We're actually growing still."

Finke's comments come amid worries that Washington's trade war with Beijing could drive the U.S. economy into a downturn, with the two powerhouses slapping tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods.

The data so far has been mixed. In August, the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers' Index contracted for the first time in three years, and nonfarm payrolls for that month fell short of estimates. On the other hand, the September print of preliminary data released by the University of Michigan showed consumer confidence stateside rising more than expected.