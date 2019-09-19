If a US recession comes, it will be 'shallow,' says Barings chief

Skip Navigation
Fed approves quarter-point rate cut but is divided on further...

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.

The Fedread more

India could be a winner in the US-China trade war

India could benefit from the fallout in the U.S.-China trade war, experts told CNBC — but much-needed reforms on land and labor could prove to be a challenge for companies...

Asia Economyread more

FAA chief says he won't certify Boeing 737 Max until he flies the...

The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and be briefed...

Airlinesread more

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau's campaign hit with 'brownface'...

The photo depicts Canadian leader Justin Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck. Liberal Party spokesman confirms the photo is of...

Electionsread more

Fed loses control of its own interest rate as it cut rates

As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.

Market Insiderread more

CBS, WarnerMedia drop all e-cigarette advertising, including...

CBS, CNN and other major media companies are starting to pull e-cigarette advertising off their airways, as the death toll from a mysterious vaping-related illness continues...

Health and Scienceread more

Asia stocks mostly higher as Fed cuts rate and BoJ holds monetary...

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.75% to 2%, a move that was widely expected. The central bank, however, appeared...

Asia Marketsread more

Banks rallied on a Fed cut, and that's a 'very positive' sign,...

Investors bought bank stocks because there's a chance the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut may "put an end to this artificially inverted yield curve," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, report says

AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Technologyread more

Zuckerberg will return to Capitol Hill for the first time since...

The Facebook CEO will talk to policymakers "about future internet regulation," according to a spokesperson.

Technologyread more

Disney CEO Bob Iger: If Steve Jobs were alive, we might have...

Disney CEO Bob Iger writes in his autobiography that he believes he would have discussed combining Disney with Apple had Steve Jobs lived.

Technologyread more

Tesla Model 3s are a hit in China, but Shanghai factory moving...

Tesla sales in China should hit around 6,400 vehicles this quarter, but the Shanghai factory won't be able to manufacture Model 3s in volume until mid-2020, according to JL...

Technologyread more
US Economy

If a US recession comes, it will be 'shallow,' says Barings chief

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Any recession in the U.S. is likely to be "shallow," given the current state of the U.S. economy, according to Barings' Tom Finke.
  • The U.S. consumer and growth in sectors such as technology have offset declines in other American industries, said Finke, who is chairman and CEO at Barings.
  • Finke said investors should look at the "fundamentals, and not just look at the movement in stock market day-to-day."
Workers assemble cars at a plant in Chicago, June 24, 2019.
Jim Young | AFP | Getty Images

Any recession that happens in the United States would likely be "shallow" given the current state of the country's economy, according to Tom Finke, chairman and CEO of investment management firm Barings.

"From the U.S. point of view and the U.S. economy, if we're talking about a recession in the U.S., the consumer and growth industries like (technology) have offset declines in ... other industries," Finke told CNBC's Oriel Morrison at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore.

"We still have tight labor markets, you still have growth industries," Finke said. "It's not the typical, if you will, cyclical slowdown where you have ... a big long decline going into it ... We're actually growing still."

Finke's comments come amid worries that Washington's trade war with Beijing could drive the U.S. economy into a downturn, with the two powerhouses slapping tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods.

The data so far has been mixed. In August, the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers' Index contracted for the first time in three years, and nonfarm payrolls for that month fell short of estimates. On the other hand, the September print of preliminary data released by the University of Michigan showed consumer confidence stateside rising more than expected.

Advice for investing in turbulent markets

As the U.S.-China trade fight rages, major stock markets across the globe have fluctuated wildly. Finke said Barings keeps its eye on the fundamentals in such an environment.

"What we're looking at," he said, "is industries and companies and their balance sheets and their income statements to say: 'OK, do they have sustainable growth going on ... are they able to generate cash flow, are they in an industry that's being disrupted like retail, or are they in an industry that's growing like technology?'"

"You gotta look at those fundamentals and not just look at the movement in stock market day-to-day, and picking value in credit markets and in asset markets like real estate," he said.