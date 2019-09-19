If a US recession comes, it will be 'shallow,' says Barings chief

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.The Fedread more
India could benefit from the fallout in the U.S.-China trade war, experts told CNBC — but much-needed reforms on land and labor could prove to be a challenge for companies...Asia Economyread more
The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and be briefed...Airlinesread more
The photo depicts Canadian leader Justin Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck. Liberal Party spokesman confirms the photo is of...Electionsread more
As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.Market Insiderread more
CBS, CNN and other major media companies are starting to pull e-cigarette advertising off their airways, as the death toll from a mysterious vaping-related illness continues...Health and Scienceread more
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.75% to 2%, a move that was widely expected. The central bank, however, appeared...Asia Marketsread more
Investors bought bank stocks because there's a chance the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut may "put an end to this artificially inverted yield curve," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.Technologyread more
The Facebook CEO will talk to policymakers "about future internet regulation," according to a spokesperson.Technologyread more
Disney CEO Bob Iger writes in his autobiography that he believes he would have discussed combining Disney with Apple had Steve Jobs lived.Technologyread more
Any recession that happens in the United States would likely be "shallow" given the current state of the country's economy, according to Tom Finke, chairman and CEO of investment management firm Barings.
"From the U.S. point of view and the U.S. economy, if we're talking about a recession in the U.S., the consumer and growth industries like (technology) have offset declines in ... other industries," Finke told CNBC's Oriel Morrison at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore.
"We still have tight labor markets, you still have growth industries," Finke said. "It's not the typical, if you will, cyclical slowdown where you have ... a big long decline going into it ... We're actually growing still."
Finke's comments come amid worries that Washington's trade war with Beijing could drive the U.S. economy into a downturn, with the two powerhouses slapping tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods.
The data so far has been mixed. In August, the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers' Index contracted for the first time in three years, and nonfarm payrolls for that month fell short of estimates. On the other hand, the September print of preliminary data released by the University of Michigan showed consumer confidence stateside rising more than expected.
As the U.S.-China trade fight rages, major stock markets across the globe have fluctuated wildly. Finke said Barings keeps its eye on the fundamentals in such an environment.
"What we're looking at," he said, "is industries and companies and their balance sheets and their income statements to say: 'OK, do they have sustainable growth going on ... are they able to generate cash flow, are they in an industry that's being disrupted like retail, or are they in an industry that's growing like technology?'"
"You gotta look at those fundamentals and not just look at the movement in stock market day-to-day, and picking value in credit markets and in asset markets like real estate," he said.