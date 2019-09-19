'We were wrong:' Koch network to change strategy against Trump's trade war after ad campaign falls short

The political network funded in part by billionaire libertarian Charles Koch is going to try a new strategy against President Donald Trump's trade war with China after conceding that its previous campaign hasn't worked.

Koch network leaders said Thursday that their digital and TV ad blitz that emphasized how Americans could experience financial pain from the tariff fight wasn't panning out the way they had hoped.

"The argument that, you know, the tariffs are adding a couple thousand dollars to the pickup truck that you're buying is not persuasive," a senior Koch official, who declined to be named, said during a briefing in New York. "It doesn't penetrate with the people that are willing to go along with the argument that you have to punish China."