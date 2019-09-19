Your first trade for Thursday, September 19

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point, but it also reaffirmed its rate cut was meant to serve as insurance for the economy.Market Insiderread more
Clayton was the opening speaker at the Delivering Alpha conference, presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.Delivering Alpharead more
Investors are asking how the world's third-largest defense spender could have left itself so vulnerable and what that means for the future.Politicsread more
AT&T is not considering a split with its DirecTV unit at this time, people familiar with the situation tell CNBC.The Faber Reportread more
The former CEO of Overstock announced that he's dumped all of his equity and blamed both the "deep state" and the government for his exit.Marketsread more
The presidential campaign is "going to be very tough," the former chief White House strategist.Politicsread more
Gelson's, an upscale grocery store chain with 27 locations across Southern California, will sell 12-ounce packages of the Impossible Burger.Food & Beverageread more
"The market all of the sudden has broken out into a behavior that seems much more rational in September than it did in August," National Securities' Art Hogan says.Trading Nationread more
Huawei launched its Mate 30 smartphone lineup without pre-installed Google-licensed apps amid fallout from a U.S. blacklist.Technologyread more
The Candytopia and Toys R Us partnership will open in late October in Chicago and Atlanta. The exhibits will stay open through the 2019 holidays, before moving on to different...Retailread more
Initially introduced in March 2018, the "Worker Dividend Act" requires firms to distribute the value of its stock buybacks dollar-for-dollar.2020 Electionsread more
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of AT&T.
Brian Kelly was a buyer of Norfolk Southern.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of Ulta Beauty.
Guy Adami was a buyer of JetBlue.
Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, ALEF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, ARNA, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CARA, CCJ, CF, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNBS, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EMH, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FIRE, FLWR, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, IIPR, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRN, KRO, KSHB, LABS, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, NRTH, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PCLO, PHM, PYPL, RH, RIV, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TLRY, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VFF, VIAB, VIVO, VOD, WMD, X, XLY, XRT, YNDX, ZENA, ZYNE, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Brian Kelly is long GLD. Short Bitcoin and Ethereum. Steve Grasso is long AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, MSFT, OLN, PFE, T, TSE, ULTA, WRK Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Steve Grasso's firm is long BIOS, COUP, CPB, CUBA, DIA, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MO, MSFT, NEM, NYCB, QCOM, QQQ, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQQQ, T, TAP, TGT, VXX, WAB, WDR, WRK. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.