Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Constellation Brands, Etsy & more

MKM said in its initiation note that the company's new Coors Light ad campaign was very effective.

"Coors Light, at 25% of Molson Coors's U.S. portfolio, has been a consistent low-to-mid single digit decliner, offsetting any strength of Miller Lite. New CMO, Michelle St. Jacques, has partnered with Leo Burnett to create Coors Light's new media campaign, invoking chill and relaxation. The ads began airing in July and both consumers and distributors have taken notice. In most recent data, according to Beer Business Daily, Coors Light is showing its first positive IRI four week period in years. The TV spots are scoring far above industry average and are generating outsized engagement vs. spend. With positive Coors Light and Miller Lite volume, fixed cost deleverage goes away and golden cases return. Given the already strong free cash flow generation, near-term revenue and earnings upside should cause multiple re-rating."