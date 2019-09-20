Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Constellation Brands, Etsy & more

"The president is right to make this the center point of the rising and sustained trade conflict," says Sen. Chris Coons.Politicsread more
"We're gonna take this meeting by meeting. We're not on a preset course," Clarida told CNBC's Sara Eisen during an interview Friday on "Squawk on the Street."The Fedread more
More than 400 Chinese products will be temporarily exempted from tariffs that President Donald Trump's administration imposed last year.China Economyread more
"I feel like I've contributed all I can to this primary election," he told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "And it's clearly not my time. So I'm going to end my presidential campaign."2020 Electionsread more
The United Auto Workers union and General Motors are making progress on their labor contract talks, however there remain "many" outstanding issues, according to a union leader...Autosread more
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has been given more than one opportunity over the past two weeks to clarify her response to a key question about her...Politicsread more
Apple will get a taste of whether upgraded features on the new iPhone 11 are enough to lure shoppers to retail stores around the world as the new smartphones officially hit...Technologyread more
James Bullard said he dissented on this week's Fed decision to lower rates by a quarter percentage point because he didn't think the cut was big enough.The Fedread more
Joshua Harris, Apollo Global Management's co-founder, has a message for private equity's naysayers in Washington.Delivering Alpharead more
Roku shares have more than quadrupled this year, but the stock has had some rocky days of late as more players jump into streaming.Technologyread more
Two sites were hit Saturday — the Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities — which took out 5.7 million barrels per day of oil production.World Politicsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
MKM said in its initiation note that it likes the "strength" of Constellation's Modelo brand.
"The unrelenting strength, and resulting cash generation, of Modelo affords Constellation the flexibility to invest in innovation, adjacent industries and marketing. Most of its peers are facing the opposite: declining volumes and a P&L under fixed cost pressures forcing a tightening of the investment belt. Constellation has an occasion expanding opportunity behind cans and should enjoy better tailwinds from relative channel pricing (Spirits and Wine no longer at a CPI discount to Beer). Finally, since the Trump Administrations' trade "deal" with Mexico, attention has shifted to the Fed and China."
MKM said in its initiation note that the company's new Coors Light ad campaign was very effective.
"Coors Light, at 25% of Molson Coors's U.S. portfolio, has been a consistent low-to-mid single digit decliner, offsetting any strength of Miller Lite. New CMO, Michelle St. Jacques, has partnered with Leo Burnett to create Coors Light's new media campaign, invoking chill and relaxation. The ads began airing in July and both consumers and distributors have taken notice. In most recent data, according to Beer Business Daily, Coors Light is showing its first positive IRI four week period in years. The TV spots are scoring far above industry average and are generating outsized engagement vs. spend. With positive Coors Light and Miller Lite volume, fixed cost deleverage goes away and golden cases return. Given the already strong free cash flow generation, near-term revenue and earnings upside should cause multiple re-rating."
RBC said it thinks the company's three recently announced initiatives will have a positive impact on the online crafts marketplace operator's performance.
"Etsy shares are down -13%vs. S&P, which is up 2%, since the company's Q2 EPS call on August 1st. Despite the pullback, we see fundamental thesis as largely unchanged for ETSY. The pullback, in addition to five Growth Curve Initiatives —Free Shipping Initiative, Etsy Ads, Reverb acquisition, product initiatives, and international markets—and generally positive intra-quarter data points, give us conviction that there is upside to Street's FY '20 & '21 ests."
Roku said increasing competition in the streaming device business will most likely drive the cost of such devices to zero.
"We see dramatically more competition emerging that will likely drive the cost of OTT devices to zero and put material pressure on advertising revenue splits highlighted by Comcast's recent moves with its free Xfinity Flex product that is likely to be copied by other distributors. ROKU receives a premium valuation for potential outsized subscriber growth and ARPU opportunities that we believe are materially reduced post the CMCSA move. While Roku management deserves credit for the asset they have created, everyone has realized the living room is too important and the big boys (led by CMCSA, BUY) with massive leverage are likely to make ROKU growth much more difficult."
Read more about this call here.
Berenberg began coverage of the online home goods retailer and said the company's first-mover advantages are being eroded by intensifying competition.
"Wayfair has been a success story and a disruptive force in home and living retail. It has $8bn in sales and a 24% share of the US online market. But we think its first-mover advantages are being eroded as competition intensifies. In the home and living market, players must lead on price, choice or convenience. We believe Wayfair does not differentiate on any of those factors. With heavy investments set to continue for the foreseeable future, and competitive pressures weighing on marketing efficiency, the cost of growth is rising."
Baird said it didn't think Google cloud valuation was fully embedded in shares of the stock.
"We now estimate that Google Cloud Platform will generate roughly $5 billion in revenues next year – and along with G-Suite – total Google Cloud revenues in the $11 billion range. With AWS valued at approximately $400 billion in our sum of the parts, this implies a value of roughly $100 billion for Google Cloud., which we don't believe is fully embedded in Alphabet's valuation."