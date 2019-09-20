Skip Navigation
Tech

Apple's iPhone 11 goes on sale with lines outside major stores around the world

Elizabeth Schulze@eschulze9
People wait in line ahead of the launch of the Apple iPhone 11 smartphone outside an Apple store during a product launch event in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple will get a taste of whether upgraded features on the new iPhone 11 are enough to lure shoppers to retail stores around the world as the new smartphones officially hit shelves Friday.

At the Apple flagship store on Regent Street, a handful of diehard iPhone fans started waiting in line to purchase the new smartphones Thursday evening. As of 6 a.m. Friday, roughly 40 customers were waiting for the doors to open. The number started rising as Apple opened its doors. 

VIDEO1:5501:55
Consumers wait in line to buy iPhone 11 in London
Squawk Box Europe

Among the features customers were most excited about: the triple-camera system on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

"Instead of buying a new camera, I prefer to upgrade my phone," said Tarif Karanfil, who started waiting in line around 6am Friday morning to upgrade from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Customers are applauded as they arrive to collect their pre-orders for new Apple products at the tech giant's flagship store in Regent Street, central London.
Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

Apple unveiled the new lineup iPhones earlier this month, touting the upgraded cameras, longer battery life, more durable screens and faster processors. Some analysts have pointed to strong demand in pre-orders for the new smartphones, especially the lowest-price $699 iPhone 11, as a positive sign for Apple heading into the crucial holiday quarter.