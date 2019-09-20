Apple's iPhone 11 goes on sale with lines outside major stores around the world

People wait in line ahead of the launch of the Apple iPhone 11 smartphone outside an Apple store during a product launch event in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple will get a taste of whether upgraded features on the new iPhone 11 are enough to lure shoppers to retail stores around the world as the new smartphones officially hit shelves Friday.

At the Apple flagship store on Regent Street, a handful of diehard iPhone fans started waiting in line to purchase the new smartphones Thursday evening. As of 6 a.m. Friday, roughly 40 customers were waiting for the doors to open. The number started rising as Apple opened its doors.