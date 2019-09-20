Asia Pacific stocks set to trade mixed amid US-China trade jitters

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed at the open on Friday following a series of developments overnight on the U.S.-China trade front that dampened hopes of a deal being struck soon.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,980 and its counterpart in Osaka at 21,940. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,044.45.

Meanwhile, Australian stocks were set to open little changed. The SPI futures contract was last at 6,721.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,717.50.