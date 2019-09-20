Trump grants tariff exemptions to plastic straws, dog leashes and more from China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arrive for a group photo session after a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Beijing on May 1, 2019.

BEIJING — The U.S. is temporarily exempting more than 400 types of Chinese products from tariffs that President Donald Trump's administration imposed last year, CNBC has confirmed.

That's according to three documents set to be published on Friday by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. The news was first reported by Politico.

The exclusions include things like Christmas tree lights, plastic straws, dog leashes and printed circuit boards, for a total of 437 types of products. They are part of the $250 billion worth of Chinese goods that the U.S. hit with tariffs last year. It was not immediately clear how large a portion of the overall tariffs is covered by the exclusions.

The exemptions stem from more than 1,100 exclusion requests made by companies and other entities in the United States, according to the documents.