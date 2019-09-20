I'm worried about industrials — Cramer sounds the alarm about a major pillar of US economy

CNBC's Jim Cramer raised concerns Friday about a major part of the U.S. economy.

The "Mad Money" host said he's feeling a new level of "anxiety about industrial" companies. "Small- and medium-sized businesses [are] doing well; big industrial just not doing well."

Smaller companies are faring OK because U.S. consumer activity, which accounts for two-thirds of the American economy, is holding up.

However, he emphasized industrials are not OK, calling FedEx earlier this week a "wake-up call."

Shares of FedEx plunged nearly 13% on Wednesday after the company late Tuesday blamed the U.S.-China trade war and the loss of Amazon as a customer for its quarterly earnings and revenue misses.

FedEx also lowered full-year guidance for fiscal 2020.

In addition, CEO Fred Smith on Tuesday's post-earnings conference call with analysts said, "There is a lot of whistling past the graveyard about the U.S. consumer and the United States economy versus what's going on globally."

"This is the most dispiriting call about the economy I've heard in a very long time," Cramer said Wednesday.