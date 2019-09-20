Fed Vice Chair Clarida says the Fed will take interest rate policy 'meeting by meeting'

"The president is right to make this the center point of the rising and sustained trade conflict," says Sen. Chris Coons.Politicsread more
"We're gonna take this meeting by meeting. We're not on a preset course," Clarida told CNBC's Sara Eisen during an interview Friday on "Squawk on the Street."The Fedread more
More than 400 Chinese products will be temporarily exempted from tariffs that President Donald Trump's administration imposed last year.China Economyread more
"I feel like I've contributed all I can to this primary election," he told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "And it's clearly not my time. So I'm going to end my presidential campaign."2020 Electionsread more
The United Auto Workers union and General Motors are making progress on their labor contract talks, however there remain "many" outstanding issues, according to a union leader...Autosread more
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has been given more than one opportunity over the past two weeks to clarify her response to a key question about her...Politicsread more
Apple will get a taste of whether upgraded features on the new iPhone 11 are enough to lure shoppers to retail stores around the world as the new smartphones officially hit...Technologyread more
James Bullard said he dissented on this week's Fed decision to lower rates by a quarter percentage point because he didn't think the cut was big enough.The Fedread more
Joshua Harris, Apollo Global Management's co-founder, has a message for private equity's naysayers in Washington.Delivering Alpharead more
Roku shares have more than quadrupled this year, but the stock has had some rocky days of late as more players jump into streaming.Technologyread more
Two sites were hit Saturday — the Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities — which took out 5.7 million barrels per day of oil production.World Politicsread more
The Federal Reserve is taking a meeting-by-meeting approach to setting interest rates and for now is not committed to a set course of action ahead, Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC.
"We're gonna take this meeting by meeting. We're not on a preset course," Clarida told Sara Eisen during an interview Friday on "Squawk on the Street."
The central bank official spoke two days after the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to a target range of 1.75% to 2%. It was the second reduction of the year and came after the Fed had hiked rates nine times, the most recent coming in December.
During the interview, Clarida used variations of the "meeting by meeting" theme several times as he sought to convey that committee members are basing their views on data as it comes in and will remain flexible.
"Clearly the center of gravity on the committee is the second adjustment was appropriate," he said. "Going into October an beyond, we'll go one meeting at a time."
This week's meeting was notable for the amount of dissents on the rate vote. Three members cast "no" votes, with two wanting the Fed to hold the line and one, St. Louis President James Bullard, calling for an even more aggressive 50 basis point cut.
The post-meeting statement again noted worries over a global economic slowdown and low inflation as justification for the cut. However, Clarida called the U.S. "the best pupil in the class" when comparing growth to other countries.
This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.