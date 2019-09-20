Google is investing $3.3 billion to expand its European data centers

Google will invest 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to expand its data centers across Europe over the next two years, the company said Friday.

The company's CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that Google would invest an additional 600 million euros into its Hamina, Finland data center next year, bringing total investment in that site to 2 billion euros.

"Our Hamina data center is a significant driver of economic growth and opportunity," Pichai said. "It also serves as a model of sustainability and energy efficiency for all of our data centers."

Data centers are an important component of cloud computing, where things like data storage and processing are made available over the internet instead of on a local hard drive. They typically use a huge amount of energy, but Google's Pichai said the company was committed to minimizing its environmental impact.