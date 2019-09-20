Google is investing $3.3 billion to expand its European data centers

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump grants tariff exemptions to plastic straws, dog leashes and...

More than 400 Chinese products will be temporarily exempted from tariffs that President Donald Trump's administration imposed last year.

China Economyread more

Fed's Bullard, explaining his rate cut dissent, says US...

James Bullard said he dissented on this week's Fed decision to lower rates by a quarter percentage point because he didn't think the cut was big enough.

The Fedread more

People are lining up outside Apple stores globally as the iPhone...

Apple will get a taste of whether upgraded features on the new iPhone 11 are enough to lure shoppers to retail stores around the world as the new smartphones officially hit...

Technologyread more

Whistleblower complaint about Trump involves Ukraine, report says

The complaint made by an unnamed intelligence official about the president centers on Ukraine, the Washington post reported.

Politicsread more

Investors need to 'live with' prolonged US-China tensions, says...

As tensions might drag over the next decade, investors have to learn to operate under prolonged uncertainty, said Warburg Pincus' Charles Kaye.

World Economyread more

'The era of economic surrender is over,' says Mike Pence on trade...

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday struck an unyielding tone on America's position in its trade war with China.

Delivering Alpharead more

US economy doesn't need any rate cuts, says billionaire investor...

Billionaire investor Howard Marks, the co-chairman of Oaktree Capital, predicts there won't be a recession in the U.S. for another two years.

US Economyread more

'We were wrong': Koch network to try a new message against...

Network officials also said voters should expect more of a Koch focus on grassroots activism throughout the 2020 election cycle.

Politicsread more

One dead, five hurt in shooting on streets of Washington

One person was killed and five others wounded on Thursday in a shooting on the streets of Washington, D.C., not far from the White House, police said.

U.S. Newsread more

Light shows and live bands: China boosts its nightlife to help...

Stores are extending hours and cities are spending on light shows as China tries to encourage consumers to spend more money at night.

China Economyread more

Gender gap in science and tech may be down to girls' academic...

New research suggests fewer girls pursue careers in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — because they're better than boys at reading.

Closing The Gapread more

Asia Pacific stocks inch higher amid US-China trade jitters

Stocks in Asia Pacific edged up on Friday as investors digested a series of developments overnight on the U.S.-China trade front that dampened hopes of a deal being reached...

Asia Marketsread more
Tech

Google is investing $3.3 billion to expand its European data centers

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Key Points
  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company would invest an additional 600 million euros into its Hamina, Finland data center next year.
  • He said that half of the 1,600 megawatts of renewable energy Google bought in a recent deal would be committed to Europe.
Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne (R) and Google CEO Sundar Pichai address a joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, on September 20, 2019.
Jussi Nukari | AFP | Getty Images

Google will invest 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to expand its data centers across Europe over the next two years, the company said Friday.

The company's CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that Google would invest an additional 600 million euros into its Hamina, Finland data center next year, bringing total investment in that site to 2 billion euros.

"Our Hamina data center is a significant driver of economic growth and opportunity," Pichai said. "It also serves as a model of sustainability and energy efficiency for all of our data centers."

Data centers are an important component of cloud computing, where things like data storage and processing are made available over the internet instead of on a local hard drive. They typically use a huge amount of energy, but Google's Pichai said the company was committed to minimizing its environmental impact.

He said that half of the 1,600 megawatts of renewable energy Google bought in a recent deal would be committed to Europe with the launch of 10 renewable energy projects. Google will create about 1 billion euros' worth of new infrastructure in the EU, Pichai said.

Cloud is a major battleground for some of the world's largest technology companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, and Google has been increasingly gaining momentum in the field. The company hired Thomas Kurian to replace Diane Greene as the chief of its cloud business last year.