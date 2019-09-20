Google is investing $3.3 billion to expand its European data centers

More than 400 Chinese products will be temporarily exempted from tariffs that President Donald Trump's administration imposed last year.China Economyread more
James Bullard said he dissented on this week's Fed decision to lower rates by a quarter percentage point because he didn't think the cut was big enough.The Fedread more
Apple will get a taste of whether upgraded features on the new iPhone 11 are enough to lure shoppers to retail stores around the world as the new smartphones officially hit...Technologyread more
The complaint made by an unnamed intelligence official about the president centers on Ukraine, the Washington post reported.Politicsread more
As tensions might drag over the next decade, investors have to learn to operate under prolonged uncertainty, said Warburg Pincus' Charles Kaye.World Economyread more
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday struck an unyielding tone on America's position in its trade war with China.Delivering Alpharead more
Billionaire investor Howard Marks, the co-chairman of Oaktree Capital, predicts there won't be a recession in the U.S. for another two years.US Economyread more
Network officials also said voters should expect more of a Koch focus on grassroots activism throughout the 2020 election cycle.Politicsread more
One person was killed and five others wounded on Thursday in a shooting on the streets of Washington, D.C., not far from the White House, police said.U.S. Newsread more
Stores are extending hours and cities are spending on light shows as China tries to encourage consumers to spend more money at night.China Economyread more
New research suggests fewer girls pursue careers in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — because they're better than boys at reading.Closing The Gapread more
Google will invest 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to expand its data centers across Europe over the next two years, the company said Friday.
The company's CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that Google would invest an additional 600 million euros into its Hamina, Finland data center next year, bringing total investment in that site to 2 billion euros.
"Our Hamina data center is a significant driver of economic growth and opportunity," Pichai said. "It also serves as a model of sustainability and energy efficiency for all of our data centers."
Data centers are an important component of cloud computing, where things like data storage and processing are made available over the internet instead of on a local hard drive. They typically use a huge amount of energy, but Google's Pichai said the company was committed to minimizing its environmental impact.
He said that half of the 1,600 megawatts of renewable energy Google bought in a recent deal would be committed to Europe with the launch of 10 renewable energy projects. Google will create about 1 billion euros' worth of new infrastructure in the EU, Pichai said.
Cloud is a major battleground for some of the world's largest technology companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, and Google has been increasingly gaining momentum in the field. The company hired Thomas Kurian to replace Diane Greene as the chief of its cloud business last year.