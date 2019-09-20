Iran says its foreign minister will be attending the UN meeting in New York amid visa doubts

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

US economy doesn't need any rate cuts, says billionaire investor...

Billionaire investor Howard Marks, the co-chairman of Oaktree Capital, predicts there won't be a recession in the U.S. for another two years.

US Economyread more

'We were wrong': Koch network to try a new message against...

Network officials also said voters should expect more of a Koch focus on grassroots activism throughout the 2020 election cycle.

Politicsread more

Light shows and live bands: China boosts its nightlife to help...

Stores are extending hours and cities are spending on light shows as China tries to encourage consumers to spend more money at night.

China Economyread more

Asia Pacific stocks edge up amid US-China trade jitters

Stocks in Asia Pacific edged up in Friday afternoon trade as a series of developments overnight on the U.S.-China trade front dampened hopes of a deal being reached between...

Asia Marketsread more

GM workers say 2007 strike was political. This time it's...

GM's usage of temporary workers, potential closure of plants and health care contributions remain major sticking points, according to people familiar with the talks.

Autosread more

One dead, five hurt in shooting on streets of Washington

One person was killed and five others wounded on Thursday in a shooting on the streets of Washington, D.C., not far from the White House, police said.

U.S. Newsread more

Idea of Warren presidency frightens investors at conference

In a room full of avowed capitalists, policies that sound to some like socialism are bound not to go over well.

Delivering Alpharead more

Facebook's Zuckerberg met with President Trump at the White House

Trump has criticized Facebook numerous times since becoming president, most recently posting on Twitter that the company's proposed digital currency, libra, will "have little...

Technologyread more

Economic divide in the US is becoming as stark as its politics

Republicans and Democrats have long since separated themselves by ideology, leaving each more uniformly conservative or liberal than ever. And now a new data analysis by the...

Politicsread more

New York stretches lead over London as the world's top financial...

Asian cities are on the rise and are dominant in the Fintech space.

Financeread more

Pence says other countries should 'emulate' US, then says US...

At least in terms of monetary policy, Pence says should be taking after other regions who keep their benchmark interest rates near zero.

Delivering Alpharead more

Attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities was 'sophisticated,'...

The Pentagon on Thursday said the recent attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities were "sophisticated" and represented a "dramatic escalation" in tensions within the region.

Defenseread more
Politics

Iran says its foreign minister will be attending the UN meeting in New York amid visa doubts

Key Points
  • Iran says its foreign minister will attend next week's United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, amid questions over whether the U.S. would grant him a visa.
  • Tension between the U.S. and Iran have escalated following a recent attack on oil installations in Saudi Arabia, which alleged the attack was "unquestionably sponsored by Iran."
Iranian women walk past a mural of depicting the Iranian national flag in a street in capital Tehran, September 19, 2019.
STR | AFP | Getty Images

Iran says its foreign minister will attend next week's United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, amid doubts about whether the U.S. would give him a visa.

The semi-official ISNA news agency says Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel on Friday. As host country of the U.N., the U.S. is required to issue the visas.

Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, made the announcement Thursday evening.

Tension between the U.S. and Iran has escalated with the weekend attack on oil installations in Saudi Arabia, which alleged the attack was "unquestionably sponsored by Iran."

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed it was in response to the yearslong Saudi-led war there.