Iran says its foreign minister will be attending the UN meeting in New York amid visa doubts

Billionaire investor Howard Marks, the co-chairman of Oaktree Capital, predicts there won't be a recession in the U.S. for another two years.
Network officials also said voters should expect more of a Koch focus on grassroots activism throughout the 2020 election cycle.
Stores are extending hours and cities are spending on light shows as China tries to encourage consumers to spend more money at night.
Stocks in Asia Pacific edged up in Friday afternoon trade as a series of developments overnight on the U.S.-China trade front dampened hopes of a deal being reached between...
GM's usage of temporary workers, potential closure of plants and health care contributions remain major sticking points, according to people familiar with the talks.
One person was killed and five others wounded on Thursday in a shooting on the streets of Washington, D.C., not far from the White House, police said.
In a room full of avowed capitalists, policies that sound to some like socialism are bound not to go over well.
Trump has criticized Facebook numerous times since becoming president, most recently posting on Twitter that the company's proposed digital currency, libra, will "have little...
Republicans and Democrats have long since separated themselves by ideology, leaving each more uniformly conservative or liberal than ever. And now a new data analysis by the...
Asian cities are on the rise and are dominant in the Fintech space.
At least in terms of monetary policy, Pence says should be taking after other regions who keep their benchmark interest rates near zero.
Iran says its foreign minister will attend next week's United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, amid doubts about whether the U.S. would give him a visa.
The semi-official ISNA news agency says Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel on Friday. As host country of the U.N., the U.S. is required to issue the visas.
Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, made the announcement Thursday evening.
Tension between the U.S. and Iran has escalated with the weekend attack on oil installations in Saudi Arabia, which alleged the attack was "unquestionably sponsored by Iran."
Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed it was in response to the yearslong Saudi-led war there.