Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including the week ahead, iPhone sales, AbbVie vs. Bristol-Myers and Zscaler CEO

Two conflicting forces are working to influence the market and the "bad set" happened to win out on Friday, CNBC's said.

China's trade delegation decided to cut short its trip to Washington for trade talks with the United States. The major averages all finished the session down less than 1% as it seemed unlikely the country would resume buying goods from American farmers.

Looking past parts of the economy implicated in the U.S.-China trade war, employment is strong and domestic companies without Chinese exposure continue to have a positive impact, Cramer said.

In the week ahead, the "Mad Money" host advised viewers not to pay attention to Federal Reserve reactions and to realize that the strong domestic economy and internationally-oriented economy are both balancing "on a knife's edge."

"That's the right prism to use if you want to understand this market," he said.