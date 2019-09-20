Skip Navigation
Mad Money

Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including the week ahead, iPhone sales, AbbVie vs. Bristol-Myers and Zscaler CEO

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
VIDEO1:0801:08
Cramer Remix: The new supercharged version of Abbvie is worth a buy
Mad Money with Jim Cramer
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer take a look at the week ahead in stock investing.
  • The "Mad Money" host explains why he has a good feeling about new iPhone sales in China.
  • He sits down with the CEO of cloud-based cybersecurity provider Zscaler to get an understanding of the competitive landscape.

Eye on the market: Ignore the Fed talk next week

Two conflicting forces are working to influence the market and the "bad set" happened to win out on Friday, CNBC's said.

China's trade delegation decided to cut short its trip to Washington for trade talks with the United States. The major averages all finished the session down less than 1% as it seemed unlikely the country would resume buying goods from American farmers.

Looking past parts of the economy implicated in the U.S.-China trade war, employment is strong and domestic companies without Chinese exposure continue to have a positive impact, Cramer said.

In the week ahead, the "Mad Money" host advised viewers not to pay attention to Federal Reserve reactions and to realize that the strong domestic economy and internationally-oriented economy are both balancing "on a knife's edge."

"That's the right prism to use if you want to understand this market," he said.

Projecting iPhone sales and the market's reaction

A customer inspects two Apple iPhones at an Apple Store in Shanghai, China.
Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cramer is bullish about 's iPhone potential in China.

The tech titan has been a focal point of the trade war between the United States and China, but the dispute reportedly has not damped Chinese consumer interest in the latest iPhone launch that hit stores worldwide on Friday. Demand for the cheaper of the three iPhone 11 models in China has been .

"Sure, the trade war's taking its toll on business ... it's just not taking its toll where it was supposed to," the host said. "That's why I'm a lot less worried about how the iPhone 11 will sell in China ... I'm actually excited about Apple's prospects in the People's Republic."

AbbVie vs. Bristol-Myers — Who made the best acquisition?

A trader works by the post that trades AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

AbbVie earlier this year made a move to buy Allergan, the maker of Botox, for about $63 billion. Bristol-Myers also proposed merging with Celgene in a $74 billion deal.

Cramer said both tie-ups will allow the companies to "take control of their own destiny," but he bets the AbbVie-Allergan deal turns out to be the best of the two.

A war of words heats up as Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks spar for clients

Jay Chaudry, founder and chief executive officer of Zscaler Inc.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry shrugged off any worries of stiff competition from rival Palo Alto Networks.

"You know, when paradigm shift takes place, incumbent and legacy vendors are often displaced, Chaudhry said in a one-on-one with Cramer. "They feel the pain and they try to attack everyone,"

Earlier this month, Palo Alto executives made comments to shareholders that sent Zscaler's stock down nearly 5%. Leadership at the firewall provider said "We displaced" Zscaler as a supplier to a Fortune 50 U.S. retailer and a "major" health care provider in Europe. Palo Alto also took aim at Symantec, and .

Shares of Zscaler are down more than 23% since that day, according to FactSet. The stock, however, is up more than 31% this year.

Cramer's lightning round

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts on callers questions on their favorite stock picks.

Thermo Fisher: "Oh my, can't get a better company."

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions: "That's O.K. I like that L3harris more ... which I think is actually going to get a lot of business, by the way. I genuinely believe that they're going to get a lot of business with Saudi Arabia because they have the best radar stuff."

: "I got to see how this thing went from zero to hero because I used to think it was a bow wow, so I've got to come back with more information. I don't want to let you down."

