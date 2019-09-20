Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including the week ahead, iPhone sales, AbbVie vs. Bristol-Myers and Zscaler CEO

Chinese trade negotiators suddenly canceled a visit to meet U.S. farmers after they wrapped up trade talks in Washington this week.Marketsread more
The Pentagon will deploy U.S. forces to the Middle East on the heels of the Iranian attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper...Defenseread more
President Trump also said he is "not looking for a partial deal" with Beijing, moving away from his suggestion last week that he would consider an "interim deal."Politicsread more
Progress on trade talks will determine how far market will move above new highs.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
"Sure, the trade war's taking its toll on business ... it's just not taking its toll where it was supposed to," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump Friday to release the transcript of a call with a foreign leader that is the subject of a whistleblower complaint. Biden described...Politicsread more
For investors taking a breather from the chaos in August, buckle up as the market is about go crazy again, Goldman Sachs warned.Marketsread more
Palantir Technologies is targeting a valuation of at least $26 billion in a private fundraising round, the first for the Peter Thiel-backed data analytics startup in four...Wall Streetread more
Michael Pack, a conservative filmmaker linked to Steve Bannon, saw at least $1.6 million in donations from his nonprofit sent into the coffers of his independent production...Politicsread more
The New England Patriots released Antonio Brown just 11 days after signing the wide receiver. The NFL Super Bowl champion team initially had kept him in the face of a rape...Sportsread more
A tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists crashed near a national park in southern Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring up to 15 others, authorities...U.S. Newsread more
Two conflicting forces are working to influence the market and the "bad set" happened to win out on Friday, CNBC's said.
China's trade delegation decided to cut short its trip to Washington for trade talks with the United States. The major averages all finished the session down less than 1% as it seemed unlikely the country would resume buying goods from American farmers.
Looking past parts of the economy implicated in the U.S.-China trade war, employment is strong and domestic companies without Chinese exposure continue to have a positive impact, Cramer said.
In the week ahead, the "Mad Money" host advised viewers not to pay attention to Federal Reserve reactions and to realize that the strong domestic economy and internationally-oriented economy are both balancing "on a knife's edge."
"That's the right prism to use if you want to understand this market," he said.
Cramer is bullish about 's iPhone potential in China.
The tech titan has been a focal point of the trade war between the United States and China, but the dispute reportedly has not damped Chinese consumer interest in the latest iPhone launch that hit stores worldwide on Friday. Demand for the cheaper of the three iPhone 11 models in China has been .
"Sure, the trade war's taking its toll on business ... it's just not taking its toll where it was supposed to," the host said. "That's why I'm a lot less worried about how the iPhone 11 will sell in China ... I'm actually excited about Apple's prospects in the People's Republic."
AbbVie earlier this year made a move to buy Allergan, the maker of Botox, for about $63 billion. Bristol-Myers also proposed merging with Celgene in a $74 billion deal.
Cramer said both tie-ups will allow the companies to "take control of their own destiny," but he bets the AbbVie-Allergan deal turns out to be the best of the two.
Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry shrugged off any worries of stiff competition from rival Palo Alto Networks.
"You know, when paradigm shift takes place, incumbent and legacy vendors are often displaced, Chaudhry said in a one-on-one with Cramer. "They feel the pain and they try to attack everyone,"
Earlier this month, Palo Alto executives made comments to shareholders that sent Zscaler's stock down nearly 5%. Leadership at the firewall provider said "We displaced" Zscaler as a supplier to a Fortune 50 U.S. retailer and a "major" health care provider in Europe. Palo Alto also took aim at Symantec, and .
Shares of Zscaler are down more than 23% since that day, according to FactSet. The stock, however, is up more than 31% this year.
In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts on callers questions on their favorite stock picks.
Thermo Fisher: "Oh my, can't get a better company."
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions: "That's O.K. I like that L3harris more ... which I think is actually going to get a lot of business, by the way. I genuinely believe that they're going to get a lot of business with Saudi Arabia because they have the best radar stuff."
: "I got to see how this thing went from zero to hero because I used to think it was a bow wow, so I've got to come back with more information. I don't want to let you down."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com