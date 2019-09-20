Why Roku is one of the most volatile stocks in tech

Twice in the past eight trading days, Roku has dropped more than 10% for reasons having nothing to do with what's happening inside the company.

That sounds disastrous until you consider that the stock is still up almost 340% this year, topping the best-performing member of the S&P 500 (Chipotle) by about 250 percentage points.

In an era of cord cutting and over-the-top everything, Roku is at the center of the action, providing the market-leading video streaming device and an operating system for smart TVs all while developing an advertising model so that the business isn't reliant on hardware sales.

Roku's performance as a public stock has set it apart from other companies viewed as niche hardware plays, like Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos. Those three companies are worth a combined $3.3 billion, less than one-fourth of Roku's current value.

That's the bullish Roku story. But the bears are ready to pounce at any hint of increased competition, and there's more of that every day.

Roku plunged 14% on Wednesday, after Comcast said it would give a free Xfinity Flex streaming box to internet-only subscribers and Facebook announced Portal TV, which includes the ability to stream Amazon Prime Video, Showtime and other apps. And last week, when Apple said that its Apple TV+ subscription service will be free for a year for customers who buy a Mac, iPhone or Apple TV, Roku plummetted more than 10%.

Don't look to Wall Street analysts for any sort of consensus. Their price targets for the stock, which rose 3% on Thursday to close at $133.76, range from $80 to $185.

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris raised his price target this week to $170 from $119. His optimism is not based on what's happening in the U.S., which Roku says accounts for the "vast majority" of revenue, but on the potential for growth in various international markets. Roku took a big step in that direction on Sept. 7, announcing that Chinese manufacturer Hisense will become the first company to sell Roku-powered TVs in Europe later this year.

Hisense is the fourth-largest TV maker in the world and already sells Roku TVs in North America. Ten other manufacturers, including TCL, Sharp and Philips, partner with Roku in the U.S., and Morris sees more global deals on the way. That all works to Roku's benefit when content providers like Disney are considering where they want to go for their upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming offerings.