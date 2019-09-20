Trump's nominee to lead federal media agency funded a private company with donations from his nonprofit

President Donald Trump's nominee to lead a federal media organization has been funding his own private film company with donations from a nonprofit that he runs.

Michael Pack, a conservative filmmaker, saw at least $1.6 million in donations from his nonprofit sent into the coffers of his independent production company, Manifold Productions, according to disclosure forms reviewed by CNBC.

Since 2011, Pack's nonprofit, the Public Media Lab, has listed only Manifold as the benefactor of these donations and consistently describes the purpose of the grant as "for the production of educational films." That includes the latest filing from 2017, when the group wrote a $300,000 check to Manifold.

That year, Public Media Lab received $900,000 in contributions.The nonprofit's mission statement focuses on receiving and awarding grants that will develop and support educational documentary films and filmmakers. Pack is listed as the principal officer and director of the nonprofit.

The phone number listed on the disclosure is identical to the one listed on Manifold Productions' website. It's unclear what happened after Manifold's company received the money. The firm did not return multiple requests for comment.

The details about Pack's business dealings were revealed as senators review his nomination and Democrats begin to scrutinize him.

Pack, who was once the CEO of conservative think tank the Claremont Institute, has ties to former White House chief strategist and Trump campaign boss Steve Bannon.

Trump nominated Pack to be the CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which was once known as the Broadcasting Board of Governors. The group's board controls U.S. government-funded media companies such as the Voice of America and Radio Europe. The current CEO is John Lansing, a former president of Scripps Network.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.