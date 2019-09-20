What to watch today: US exempts more Chinese goods from tariffs and new iPhones hit shelves

BY THE NUMBERS

In executive changes, Beyond Meat (BYND) hired Sanjay Shah as the meat-alternative maker's chief operating officer. Shah had previously been senior vice president of Tesla's (TSLA) solar business. Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has named Alison Rose as its new Chief Executive Officer. She is the first woman to hold the top spot at a major British lender. Xilinx (XLNX) Chief Financial Officer Lorenzo Flores is leaving the chipmaker, which has started a search for a replacement. Texas Instruments (TXN) raised its quarterly dividend by 17%. The chipmaker will now pay 90 cents per share, up from the prior 77 cents, with the next dividend payable Nov. 18 to stockholders of record on Oct. 31. Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit will invest $3.3 billion over the next two years to expand its European data centers. Etsy (ETSY) was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital Markets, which thinks three recently announced initiatives will have a positive impact on the online crafts marketplace operator's performance. Roku (ROKU) was rated "sell" in new coverage at Pivotal Research, which points to increasing competition in the streaming device business which will likely drive the cost of such devices to zero. Molson Coors (TAP) was rated "buy" in new coverage at MKM Partners, which notes the effectiveness of a new Coors Light ad campaign. J.C Penney (JCP) is preparing for debt restructuring talks ahead of the holiday shopping season, according to a Bloomberg report. Sources say declaring bankruptcy is not a focus of the anticipated talks.

