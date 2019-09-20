US-China tensions may drag on — investors simply need to 'live with it,' says private equity giant

Tensions between the U.S. and China might well drag on over the next decade, so investors have to learn to operate under such prolonged uncertainty, said the co-chief executive of private equity giant Warburg Pincus.

The world's top two economies have engaged in a trade war that started a year ago as a tariff fight but later spilled into other areas such as technology. As the dispute dragged on, many investors and analysts have increasingly lowered their expectations for the two countries to find a quick resolution.

"There's lots of debate about current trade negotiations and whether a deal happens or not. I think the broader view I have is that we all need to simply learn to live with it," Charles Kaye told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford at the Singapore Summit.

"We need to live with that uncertainty and the dynamics that there will be points of collaboration and points of contest, and hopefully none of those spiral into something that has somehow more negative dimension to it," he added.