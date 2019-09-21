Blackstone: Even a 'smaller' US-China deal could be good for business confidence

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.

With business confidence already badly hit by the U.S.-China trade war, even a small deal reached between the two countries could help to lift sentiment, Blackstone Executive Vice Chairman Tony James said on Saturday.

Such a deal could include agreements on "easy items" such as China buying more U.S. agriculture products, but leaving out major sticking points such as intellectual property protection, according to James.

"I wouldn't underestimate the importance of getting the easy items agreed," he told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford at the Singapore Summit. Even a small deal would send the message that both countries are willing to talk, which would help business confidence, he went on to say.