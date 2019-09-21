'Underdeveloped' warehousing in China could be an opportunity for real estate investors

The online retail boom in China is fueling demand for storage spaces — and real estate investors should start thinking about putting their money in warehouses, said the founder and CEO of Baring Private Equity Asia, Jean Eric Salata.

"If you look at the e-commerce logistics and warehouse space in China, it's still very, very underdeveloped," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" at the Singapore Summit last Friday.

Salata estimates that 98% of existing warehouses in China are "old stock," and only around 2% are "modern warehousing."

"It's a question of not just adding capacity, it's also about upgrading what's there today, which is very outdated," Salata said. "A rather safe way, I think, to invest in real estate in China is in the whole logistics and industrial distribution space."

The demand for warehouses has been driven in part by the rise of e-commerce in China. A report by research firm eMarketer predicted China would be the world's top e-commerce market in 2019, with sales expected to hit $1.935 trillion.

According to property consultancy firm JLL, Chinese mega cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen are seeing "robust demand" for industrial real estate, which includes warehouse facilities and distribution centers.

JLL also wrote that the "primary drivers of market demand in these markets continue to be retail, e-commerce, manufacturing and third-party logistics firms."