More $10 billion software companies are being minted than ever before — here's why

Other years have had more tech IPOs than 2019, but there's never been a year that's minted so many big ones.

After Datadog's first-day pop on Thursday, the provider of analytics and monitoring tools became the fourth cloud software company to go public in 2019 and attain a market cap of at least $10 billion. Videoconferencing company Zoom, chat app Slack, and cybersecurity vendor Crowdstrike are the three others.

The new crop brings to 16 the total number of cloud software companies in the 11-digit club. While 14 of those companies have gone public since the beginning of 2012, this is the first year with more than two that reached $10 billion in value.

It's just the latest sign that public market investors are hungry and willing to pay up for high-growth technology companies as long as the financials make sense, even as they shun cash-burning consumer businesses like Uber, Lyft and WeWork.

Jason Lemkin, an investor at SaaStr, sees the cloud market continuously opening up to more categories, expanding the overall pie. According to Gartner, the global market for public cloud services will climb 17.5% this year to $214.3 billion. That money is being spread across many areas, including productivity apps, developer tools, security and backend infrastructure.

"There are 100 cloud categories that can do $1b in annual revenues," Lemkin wrote in a message. "All the IPOs are on track to get that. All good ones at least."

The 2019 class is particularly attractive to investors because the biggest of them show extremely high customer retention rates, meaning that they're very efficient with their sales and marketing dollars. Not only are customers sticking around, but they're increasing the size of their contracts.

Datadog recorded retention in its latest quarter of 151% — a customer that spent $100 a year earlier is now shelling out $151. Crowdstrike reported a retention rate of 147% as of January, Slack's was 143% and Zoom was at 140%.

According to Tomasz Tunguz of Redpoint Ventures, any company that's at 140% or higher is in the top decile of subscription businesses, based on a survey the firm conducted with 600 respondents.

"Recently, we've seen a series of product-driven companies building huge customer bases with tremendous account expansion and terrific sales efficiency," Tunguz wrote in a post on Aug. 26, about Datadog's IPO filing. "Datadog is no exception."

Datadog's revenue increased 82% to $83 million in the quarter that ended in June, putting it right up there with its 2019 peers. Zoom posted 96% growth in its most recent quarter, just ahead of Crowdstrike at 94%. Slack was a relative laggard at 58%.