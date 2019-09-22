Emmys 2019: Live updates of the winners of the 71st awards show

"Whilst there is a big dispute at the moment, I think there's also potential for resolution," UBS chairman Axel Weber says of the U.S.-China trade negotiations.World Economyread more
TV's biggest night is finally here.
On Sunday, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards honored the best comedies, dramas, limited and variety series from the last year.
To start the show, awards for best actors, writers and directors in a comedy series were given out to "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Fleabag" and "Barry."
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, writer and star of "Fleabag," took home two Emmys, one for outstanding writing and one for lead actress. Waller-Bridge's win in the acting category was unexpected as many foresaw the award going to either Rachel Brosnahan from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" or Julia Louis-Dreyfus from "Veep."
Had Louis-Dreyfus taken home the prize she would have had the most wins of any performer in the history of the Emmys. She currently is tied for this honor with Cloris Leachman. Both actresses have eight Emmys for their acting performances.
In the category for limited series and TV movies, "Chernobyl," "A Very English Scandal," "When They See Us" and "The Act" took home awards.
Notably, Jharrel Jerome won the Emmy for lead actor for his performance in Netflix's "When They See Us," a limited series about the Central Park Five.
When accepting the award Jerome said, "This is for the men that we know as the Exonerated Five."
Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise, and Yusef Salaam, the five men who were convicted and later exonerated for the 1989 assault and rape of a female jogger in Central Park, were in the crowd when Jerome won.
Still to come are the awards in the variety and drama categories.
HBO heads into the ceremony with a record-breaking 137 nominations, including 32 for "Game of Thrones," which took its final bow in May. Other shows that had their swan song this year include "Veep" and "Big Bang Theory."
Netflix had the second-most nominations with 117 for shows like "Russian Doll," "When They See Us" and "Ozark."
Like the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, the Emmys will not have have a host. However, Fox announced that pop star Halsey, known for her songs "Now or Never" and "Bad at Love," will perform the tribute for the In Memoriam segment.
Comedian Adam DeVine, whose credits include "Workaholics," will introduce the variety genre with a special performance, while Thomas Lennon, of "The State" and "Reno 911," will provide commentary during the ceremony for audiences at home.
And the winners are...
Tony Shalhoub — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon) (WINNER)
Alan Arkin — "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)
Anthony Carrigan — "Barry" (HBO)
Henry Winkler — "Barry" (HBO)
Stephen Root — "Barry" (HBO)
Tony Hale — "Veep" (HBO)
Alex Borstein — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon) (WINNER)
Anna Chlumsky — "Veep" (HBO)
Betty Gilpin — "GLOW" (Netflix)
Kate McKinnon — "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
Marin Hinkle— "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
Olivia Coleman — "Fleabag" (Amazon)
Sarah Goldberg — "Barry" (HBO)
Sian Clifford — "Fleabag" (Amazon)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge — "Fleabag" (Amazon) (WINNER)
Alec Berg and Bill Hader — "Barry" (HBO)
Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle — "PEN15" (Hulu)
Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler — "Russian Doll" (Netflix)
Allison Silverman — "Russian Doll" (Netflix)
Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan — "The Good Place" (NBC)
David Mandel — "Veep" (HBO)
Harry Bradbeer — "Fleabag" (Amazon) (WINNER)
Alec Berg — "Barry" (HBO)
Amy Sherman-Palladino — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
Bill Hader — "Barry" (HBO)
Daniel Palladino — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
Mark Cendrowski — "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)
Bill Hader — "Barry" (HBO) (WINNER)
Anthony Anderson — "Black-ish" (ABC)
Don Cheadle — "Black Monday" (Showtime)
Ted Danson — "The Good Place" (NBC)
Michael Douglas — "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)
Eugene Levy — "Schitt's Creek" (CBC Television)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge — "Fleabag" (Amazon) (WINNER)
Christina Applegate — "Dead to Me" (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus — "Veep" (HBO)
Natasha Lyonne — "Russian Doll" (Netflix)
Catherine O'Hara — "Schitt's Creek" (CBC Television)
"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1) (WINNER)
"The Amazing Race" (CBS)
"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)
"Nailed It" (Netflix)
"Top Chef" (Bravo)
"The Voice" (NBC)
Patricia Arquette — "The Act" (Hulu) (WINNER)
Marsha Stephanie Blake — "When They See Us" (Netflix)
Patricia Clarkson — "Sharp Objects" (HBO)
Vera Farmiga — "When They See Us" (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley — "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)
Emily Watson — "Chernobyl" (HBO)
Johan Renck — "Chernobyl" (HBO) (WINNER)
Stephen Frears — "A Very English Scandal" (BBC)
Ben Stiller — "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)
Thomas Kail — "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)
Jessica Yu — "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)
Ava DuVernay — "When They See Us" (Netflix)
Ben Whishaw — "A Very English Scandal" (Amazon) (WINNER)
Asante Blackk — "When They See Us" (Netflix)
Paul Dano — "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)
John Leguizamo — "When They See Us" (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgard — "Chernobyl" (HBO)
Michael K. Williams — "When They See Us" (Netflix)
Craig Mazin — "Chernobyl" (HBO) (WINNER)
Russell T. Davies — "A Very English Scandal" (BBC)
Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin — "Escape At Dannemora" (Showtime)
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl — "Escape At Dannemora" (Showtime)
Steven Levenson and Joel Fields — "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)
Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury — "When They See Us" (Netflix)
Jharrel Jerome — "When They See Us" (Netflix) (WINNER)
Mahershala Ali — "True Detective" (HBO)
Benicio Del Toro — "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)
Hugh Grant — "A Very English Scandal" (BBC)
Jared Harris — "Chernobyl" (HBO)
Sam Rockwell — "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)
"Bandersnatch: Black Mirror" (Netflix) (WINNER)
"Brexit" (Amazon)
"Deadwood: The Movie" (HBO)
"King Lear" (BBC)
"My Dinner with Herve" (HBO)
Michelle Williams — "Fosse/Verdon" (FX) (WINNER)
Amy Adams — "Sharp Objects" (HBO)
Patricia Arquette — "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)
Aunjanue Ellis — "When They See Us" (Netflix)
Joey King — "The Act" (Hulu)
Niecy Nash — "When They See Us" (Netflix)
"Chernobyl" (HBO) (WINNER)
"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)
"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)
"Sharp Objects" (HBO)
"When They See Us" (Netflix)
Please check back. We will be updating this list throughout the ceremony.
Here is a full list of the nominees:
Jason Bateman — "Ozark" (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown — "This is Us" (NBC)
Kit Harington — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Bob Odenkirk — "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
Billy Porter — "Pose" (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia — "This is Us" (NBC)
Emilia Clarke — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Jodie Comer — "Killing Eve" (BBC/AMC)
Viola Davis — "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC)
Laura Linney — "Ozark" (Netflix)
Mandy Moore — "This is Us" (NBC)
Sandra Oh — "Killing Eve" (BBC/AMC)
Robin Wright — "House of Cards" (Netflix)
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)
"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)
"Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC)
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)
"The Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS)
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)
"Barry" (HBO)
"Fleabag" (Amazon)
"The Good Place" (NBC)
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
"Russian Doll" (Netflix)
"Schitt's Creek" (CBC Television)
"Veep" (HBO)
"Better Call Saul" (AMC)
"Bodyguard" (Netflix)
"Game of Thrones" (HBO)
"Killing Eve" (BBC/AMC)
"Ozark" (Netflix)
"Pose" (FX)
"Succession" (HBO)
"This is Us" (NBC)
Alfie Allen — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Chris Sullivan — "This is Us" (NBC)
Giancarlo Esposito — "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
Jonathan Banks — "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
Michael Kelly — "House of Cards" (Netflix)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Peter Dinklage — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Fiona Shaw — "Killing Eve" (BBC)
Gwendoline Christie — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Julia Garner — "Ozark" (Netflix)
Lena Headey — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Maisie Williams — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Sophie Turner — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
David Nutter — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Miguel Sapochnik — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Lisa Bruhlmann — "Killing Eve" (BBC)
Jason Bateman — "Ozark" (Netflix)
Adam McKay — "Succession" (HBO)
Daina Reid — "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)
Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz — "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
Jed Mercurio — "Bodyguard" (Netflix)
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Emerald Fennell — "Killing Eve" (BBC)
Jesse Armstrong — "Succession" (HBO)
Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder — "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)
"Documentary Now!" (IFC)
"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)
"Late Night with Seth Meyers" (NBC)
"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)
Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas — "Documentary Now!" (IFC)
Derek Waters — "Drunk History" (Comedy Central)
Paul Pennolino — "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)
Don Roy King — "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
Jim Hoskinson — "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)
Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer — "Who Is America?" (Showtime)
"At Home with Amy Sedaris" (truTV)
"Documentary Now!" (IFC)
"Drunk History" (Comedy Central)
"I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman" (Hulu)
"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
"Who Is America?" (Showtime)
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.