Emmys 2019: Live updates of the winners of the 71st awards show

TV's biggest night is finally here.

On Sunday, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards honored the best comedies, dramas, limited and variety series from the last year.

To start the show, awards for best actors, writers and directors in a comedy series were given out to "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Fleabag" and "Barry."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, writer and star of "Fleabag," took home two Emmys, one for outstanding writing and one for lead actress. Waller-Bridge's win in the acting category was unexpected as many foresaw the award going to either Rachel Brosnahan from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" or Julia Louis-Dreyfus from "Veep."

Had Louis-Dreyfus taken home the prize she would have had the most wins of any performer in the history of the Emmys. She currently is tied for this honor with Cloris Leachman. Both actresses have eight Emmys for their acting performances.

In the category for limited series and TV movies, "Chernobyl," "A Very English Scandal," "When They See Us" and "The Act" took home awards.

Notably, Jharrel Jerome won the Emmy for lead actor for his performance in Netflix's "When They See Us," a limited series about the Central Park Five.

When accepting the award Jerome said, "This is for the men that we know as the Exonerated Five."

Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise, and Yusef Salaam, the five men who were convicted and later exonerated for the 1989 assault and rape of a female jogger in Central Park, were in the crowd when Jerome won.

Still to come are the awards in the variety and drama categories.

HBO heads into the ceremony with a record-breaking 137 nominations, including 32 for "Game of Thrones," which took its final bow in May. Other shows that had their swan song this year include "Veep" and "Big Bang Theory."

Netflix had the second-most nominations with 117 for shows like "Russian Doll," "When They See Us" and "Ozark."

Like the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, the Emmys will not have have a host. However, Fox announced that pop star Halsey, known for her songs "Now or Never" and "Bad at Love," will perform the tribute for the In Memoriam segment.

Comedian Adam DeVine, whose credits include "Workaholics," will introduce the variety genre with a special performance, while Thomas Lennon, of "The State" and "Reno 911," will provide commentary during the ceremony for audiences at home.

And the winners are...