'Entirely implausible' to say Houthis behind Saudi oil attack: UK foreign minister

Datadog went public on Thursday and instantly hit a $10 billion valuation, becoming the fourth cloud software debut to reach that level this year.Technologyread more
Blackstone Executive Vice Chairman Tony James says he's less optimistic now than before that the U.S.-China trade war could be resolved, but even a smaller deal could help...World Economyread more
There are challenges with Iran, North Korea, the Afghan Taliban, Israel and the Palestinians — not to mention a number of trade pacts.Politicsread more
In perhaps Buffett's first televised profile, he explained a method of investing that prioritizes bargains and makes use of an occasional baseball analogy.Marketsread more
The massive market transformation this month that some on Wall Street called a "once in a decade opportunity" might have just been a one-off technical move because of taxes.Marketsread more
A 58% majority of registered voters express unease about voting for Trump, but slightly more say the same about Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, while Elizabeth Warren fares only...Politicsread more
A temporary airspace closure forced flights coming into Dubai from Australia, Singapore and India to be diverted to nearby airports.Airlinesread more
As the home to major companies such as Garmin, Sprint, H&R Block and Russell Stover Chocolates, plenty of business travelers find themselves in Kansas City for work. Here's...Travelread more
The United States aims to avoid war with Iran and the additional troops ordered to be deployed in the Gulf region are for "deterrence and defense," U.S. Secretary of State...Politicsread more
Investors are asking how the world's third-largest defense spender could have left itself so vulnerable and what that means for the future.Politicsread more
The Pentagon will deploy U.S. forces to the Middle East on the heels of the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced...Defenseread more
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said it was implausible that attacks on Saudi oil facilities were conducted by Yemen's Houthi movement, adding that Saudi Arabia had the right to defend itself against any further strikes.
"I find it, from the information I have seen, I find it entirely implausible and lacking in credibility to suggest that those attacks came from Houthi rebels," Raab told the BBC, but he declined to say to whom Britain attributed the attacks.
"Before we attribute responsibility I want to be absolutely crystal clear, because that will mean the action that we take can be as robust and as widely supported as possible."