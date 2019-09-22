Sustainable investing is taking Wall Street by storm—but there's plenty of room for growth in ETFs

The ETF community has quickly come to embrace ESG as the hot new investing theme in the business. ESG generally refers to investing in companies that are meeting positive standards of corporate responsibility. Broadly speaking, it's a three-pronged approach to sustainable investing: Environmental – having a positive impact on the environment Social – positive relations with employees, customers and stakeholders Governance – better leadership practices, executive compensation plans and shareholder rights While ESG assets have more than doubled in 2019, they're largely concentrated in funds run by industry heavyweights like iShares and Vanguard, who are using scale to offer low-cost products.

