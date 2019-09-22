The 10 hottest remote work opportunities—and the companies hiring for them right now

Better work-life balance, improved productivity, eliminating a dreadful commute — there are plenty of reasons people are drawn to working from home on a flexible schedule. And the stats prove remote work is becoming the new normal: A 2016 Gallup report found that 43% of employees work away from their team members at least some of the time, and one in five employees works remotely full-time.

The cohort of those who work from anywhere completely are taking on more responsibility and earning higher pay. Nearly a quarter of remote workers earn over $100,000 a year, according to a report from Owl Labs, compared to 7% of people who report into an office. More often than not, these are experienced workers in leadership positions.

Employers across industries are also recognizing the need to offer more flexible work arrangements, with many Fortune 500 companies upping the ante with the work perk to attract talent.

For desk-bound workers curious about what types of remote work opportunities are out there, FlexJobs analyzed its database of recent company and user profile information to identify what job categories appeared in their users' profiles most.

Some roles, like professional assistants or customer service representatives, might be more expected in the remote working world. But those with skills in IT, accounting and marketing could also be in good company landing a fully remote gig, the job listings site suggests.

Here are their most popular flex-work jobs, plus the top companies searching for remote talent within the field.