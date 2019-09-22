Skip Navigation
The 10 hottest remote work opportunities—and the companies hiring for them right now

Getty Images

Better work-life balance, improved productivity, eliminating a dreadful commute — there are plenty of reasons people are drawn to working from home on a flexible schedule. And the stats prove remote work is becoming the new normal: A 2016 Gallup report found that 43% of employees work away from their team members at least some of the time, and one in five employees works remotely full-time.

The cohort of those who work from anywhere completely are taking on more responsibility and earning higher pay. Nearly a quarter of remote workers earn over $100,000 a year, according to a report from Owl Labs, compared to 7% of people who report into an office. More often than not, these are experienced workers in leadership positions.

Employers across industries are also recognizing the need to offer more flexible work arrangements, with many Fortune 500 companies upping the ante with the work perk to attract talent.

For desk-bound workers curious about what types of remote work opportunities are out there, FlexJobs analyzed its database of recent company and user profile information to identify what job categories appeared in their users' profiles most.

Some roles, like professional assistants or customer service representatives, might be more expected in the remote working world. But those with skills in IT, accounting and marketing could also be in good company landing a fully remote gig, the job listings site suggests.

Here are their most popular flex-work jobs, plus the top companies searching for remote talent within the field.

1. Administrative

Common job titles: administrative assistant, executive assistant, scheduler

Companies hiring: Delegate Solutions, Robert Half International, SAP

Employee working from home on couch
SmitBruins | Twenty20

2. Data entry

Common job titles: data administrator, data entry clerk, data processor

Companies hiring: Kforce, OfficeTeam, Randstad

3. Project management

Common job titles: program manager, project manager, technical project manager

Companies hiring: Motorola Solutions, Mozilla, Syneos Health

4. Writing and editing

Common job titles: content writer, copy editor, copywriter

Companies hiring: Creative Circle, The Hustle, Vitamin T

5. Customer service

Common job titles: customer advocate, customer service representative, inbound customer service

Companies hiring: CVS Health, VIPdesk Connect, Wayfair

A Wayfair employee works at his desk at the Boston headquarters of Wayfair on July 31, 2018.
Suzanne Kreiter | Boston Globe | Getty Images

6. Computer and IT

Common job titles: data engineer, senior network engineer, technical lead

Companies hiring: Citizens Bank, Concentrix, VMware

7. Education and training

Common job titles: curriculum developer, online teacher, tutor

Companies hiring: American InterContinental University, Strayer University, VIPKID

8. Consulting

Common job titles: business consultant, finance consultant, solutions consultant

Companies hiring: Clarity Insights, Ellucian, Red Hat

9. Accounting and finance

Common job titles: accountant, bookkeeper, financial analyst

Companies hiring: JPMorgan Chase, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers

10. Marketing

Common job titles: digital marketing analyst, marketing coordinator, SEO specialist

Companies hiring: Auth0, GitLab, Zhivago Partners

Getty Images
