'Game of Thrones' ends run with outstanding drama award, 59 total Emmy Awards

Chinese theft of trade secrets on the rise, the US Justice...

Of all the cases of economic espionage charged by the DOJ's National Security Division since 2012, more than 80% of them implicated China.

World Politicsread more

UBS sees 'potential for resolution' in the US-China trade talks...

"Whilst there is a big dispute at the moment, I think there's also potential for resolution," UBS chairman Axel Weber says of the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

World Economyread more

It will be a 'disaster' for Hong Kong if it loses status as...

There are alternative financial centers and investors can turn to Singapore, Tokyo or Shanghai if Hong Kong doesn't "shape up," says the founder and chairman of Citic Capital.

Asia Economyread more

Saudi oil attacks could be a precursor to cyber attacks from Iran

The Kingdom and oil and gas industry have been slow to shore up defenses, raising red flags about the possibility of longer term fall-out in the region.

Technologyread more

South Korea, Japan dispute could hurt global tech sector:...

Tensions between South Korea and Japan may ultimately disrupt the high-end tech sectors, says Heenam Choi, CEO at South Korea's sovereign wealth fund.

Traderead more

Trump's Asia expert Matt Pottinger to become deputy national...

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security advisor said on Sunday that White House Asia policy adviser Matt Pottinger would become his top deputy.

Politicsread more

SoftBank's Masa Son is in favor of ousting WeWork CEO Adam...

Removing Neumann is a difficult decision for Son, who has long believed in WeWork and Neumann's vision to quickly expand the company.

Technologyread more

More $10 billion software companies are being minted than ever...

Datadog went public on Thursday and instantly hit a $10 billion valuation, becoming the fourth cloud software debut to reach that level this year.

Technologyread more

Trump heads to UN with long list of deals he's yet to close

There are challenges with Iran, North Korea, the Afghan Taliban, Israel and the Palestinians — not to mention a number of trade pacts.

Politicsread more

Blackstone: Even a 'smaller' US-China deal could be good for...

Blackstone Executive Vice Chairman Tony James says he's less optimistic now than before that the U.S.-China trade war could be resolved, but even a smaller deal could help...

World Economyread more
Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' ends run with outstanding drama award, 59 total Emmy Awards

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • Since 2011, HBO's "Game of Thrones" has garnered 160 Emmy nominations and taken home 59 awards.
  • On Sunday, the program earned two primetime Emmy awards.
  • "Game of Thrones" final award tally falls short of the 67 Emmys that "Saturday Night Live" has accrued over its 44 seasons.
D. B. Weiss (C, speaking), David Benioff (3rd L) and cast and crew of 'Game of Thrones' accept the Outstanding Drama Series award onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Despite mixed fan and critic reactions to the final season of "Game of Thrones," the eight-season epic took home the top prize in the drama category at the Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Closing out the 71st annual television awards ceremony, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss thanked creator George R. R. Martin for entrusting his book series to the young producers more than a decade ago and praised the cast and crew for their work on the program.

Since 2011, HBO's "Game of Thrones" has garnered 160 Emmy nominations and taken home 59 prizes for everything from acting and editing to special effects and sound mixing.

On Sunday, the program earned two Emmys, one for outstanding supporting actor, which went to Peter Dinklage for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister, and one for outstanding drama.

Earlier in the month, "Game of Thrones" won 10 additional awards during the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony.

"Game of Thrones" final award tally falls short of the 67 Emmys that "Saturday Night Live" has accrued over its 44 seasons. "SNL" earned two statues on Sunday, one for outstanding variety sketch series and one for outstanding directing.

The final season was widely criticized by fans who felt the pacing and its treatment of previous character developments were not up to par. Still, the show continued to have record-breaking viewership.

Each episode, save for one, topped viewer counts from the season seven finale, which was the series high prior to season eight's release.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.