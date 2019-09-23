China to place government officials inside 100 private companies, including Alibaba

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, China.

Chinese government officials are to be sent to work inside 100 private companies working in the tech hub of Hangzhou, according to local state media.

State media reported over the weekend that the Hangzhou Municipal Government would transfer 100 representatives to "key enterprises such as Alibaba, Geely Holdings and Wahaha."

A full list of the 100 companies included in the initiative was not released.

The directive, which media said was part of the Hangzhou government's "New Manufacturing Plan," is reportedly an attempt to boost manufacturing and bolster the local economy in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

It is the latest strategy signalling the Chinese government's efforts to transform the country's economy. Its core strategy, Made in China 2025, aims to catch China up with its economic rivals in high-value industries such as robotics and aerospace.