Markets have been betting that Trump's Twitter attacks on the Fed will move rates

President Donald Trump's blistering and persistent attacks on the Fed are influencing how markets see interest rates and threatening the central bank's independence, according to a new paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The conclusion came from looking at the the shift in fed funds futures contracts over short and longer terms and their reaction to Trump tweets criticizing the Fed. The funds market is where traders bet on where the Fed's benchmark overnight lending rate will land. Policymakers watch for changes in how markets view where interest rates are heading.