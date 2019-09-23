Markets have been betting that Trump's Twitter attacks on the Fed will move rates

SoftBank wants to push Neumann out of the CEO role ahead of the IPO.Technologyread more
Rising home prices, coupled with conservative borrowing, have today's homeowners sitting on a record amount of potential cash. Today's mortgage holders saw their home equity...Real Estateread more
An annual survey by Piper Jaffray finds iPhone that users willing to upgrade to newly released models declined from last year.Technologyread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer calls on investors to be wary of the slew of the hyped-up unicorn companies going public this year and encourages the focus to be on deliverable earnings.Investingread more
The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said Thomas Cook had now ceased trading and the regulator would work with the government to bring the more than 150,000 British customers...Europe Marketsread more
Markets have been betting Trump's Twitter attacks on the Fed will move rates. Among other things, Trump has called Chairman Jerome Powell "clueless" and Fed officials as a...The Fedread more
Trump's call with the foreign leader is reportedly the subject of a whistleblower's complaint that has spurred new accusations of wrongdoing from Democrats.Politicsread more
Harvard economist N. Gregory Mankiw says ultra-wealthy couples could split their fortunes in half through divorce and avoid paying a wealth tax proposed by presidential...Wealthread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
"That's the only thing that will force them to change what they're doing. They don't feel the pressure yet to change," Sen. Rick Scott tells CNBC.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump's blistering and persistent attacks on the Fed are influencing how markets see interest rates and threatening the central bank's independence, according to a new paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research.
The conclusion came from looking at the the shift in fed funds futures contracts over short and longer terms and their reaction to Trump tweets criticizing the Fed. The funds market is where traders bet on where the Fed's benchmark overnight lending rate will land. Policymakers watch for changes in how markets view where interest rates are heading.
The president began taking shots in April 18 at monetary policy that he thought was pushing up the dollar and making the U.S. less competitive globally, where zero interest rates prevail.
Among other things, he has called Chairman Jerome Powell "clueless" and Fed officials as a whole "boneheads."
Beyond the aesthetics of the name-calling, the NBER paper said the president's hectoring is moving markets.
"Overall, we find strong evidence that the consistent pressure applied by President Trump to pursue more expansionary monetary policy is manifested in the market expectations of a lower target rate, forecasting a steady erosion in central bank independence over the course of his presidency," said the paper, authored by economists Francesco Bianchi of Duke University and Howard Kung and Thilo Kind at the London Business School.
"Our findings that market participants do not perceive the Federal Reserve as independent from the executive branch has indirect, but important, consequences for the actual autonomy of the central bank," they added.
Quantifying the impact, the economists said the 30 or so tweets have knocked about .30 basis points per tweet off the fed funds futures contract, or 10 basis points overall. They deemed the impact "sizable" considering the Fed typically moves its rate 25 basis points at a time.
The Fed hiked rates nine times from December 2015 through December 2018, then cut twice this year. However, Trump has still pushed for more aggressive reductions and even has suggested that the Fed restart its asset purchase program known as quantitative easing.
The NBER researchers said that even if Trump "does not directly influence Fed decisions, his political pressure can still affect policy indirectly by changing market expectations regarding the Fed."