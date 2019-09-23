GM furloughs 1,200 additional US and Canadian workers as UAW strike enters second week

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

More Americans are house rich, but they're leaving that cash in...

Rising home prices and conservative borrowing have today's homeowners sitting on a record amount of potential cash. Today's mortgage holders saw their home equity increase by...

Real Estateread more

Stocks may be poised for dramatic surge, if they can break out of...

Stocks have been grinding sideways, but technical analysts say once they breakout, the move to the upside could be powerful.

Market Insiderread more

GM furloughs 1,200 more US and Canadian workers as UAW strike...

The fresh round of cuts is on top of an estimated 4,500 temporary layoffs GM and its suppliers handed out to employees as of Friday.

Autosread more

Amazon plans Alexa wireless earbuds with fitness-tracking built...

The new wireless earbuds, codenamed "Puget," are expected to come with an accelerometer and be able to monitor things like the distance run, calories burned, and pace of...

Technologyread more

Elon Musk shows off SpaceX's first Starship rocket as it comes...

SpaceX is deep into development of its Starship rocket, with recent updates from CEO Elon Musk showing the first one under construction.

Investing in Spaceread more

Apple will make the new Mac Pro in Austin, avoiding some China...

The Mac Pro is the only major Apple computer to be assembled in the United States. Most of Apple's products, including the iPhone, are assembled in China and are facing tariff...

Technologyread more

WeWork's future comes down to Masayoshi Son vs. Adam Neumann

SoftBank wants to push Neumann out of the CEO role ahead of the IPO.

Technologyread more

Toy sales are expected to make a comeback this year, NPD says

Toys R Us' bankruptcy caused a 7% surge in sales for the toy industry during the first half of 2018 as parents stocked up, then sales fell 2% as manufacturers experienced...

Retailread more

Netflix goes negative for the year, giving up a 46% gain

After an unexpected loss of subscribers and increased competition in the streaming war, shares of Netflix erased all of its 46% gain for the year at its peak and officially...

Marketsread more

British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding 600,000...

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said Thomas Cook had now ceased trading and the regulator would work with the government to bring the more than 150,000 British customers...

Europe Marketsread more

Michael J. Wolf: Apple and Amazon are guaranteed winners in the...

"Apple is not only going to make money on their own service they're also going to make money selling everybody else's services, and so will Amazon," consultant Michael J. Wolf...

Tech Driversread more

What's Peloton? Cramer says fitness equipment is 'a way to hang...

CNBC's Jim Cramer calls on investors to be wary of the slew of hyped-up unicorn companies going public this year and encourages the focus to be on deliverable earnings.

Investingread more
Autos

GM furloughs 1,200 additional US and Canadian workers as UAW strike enters second week

Michael Wayland@MikeWayland
Key Points
  • More than 1,200 additional workers with GM in the U.S. and Canada were temporarily laid off as of Monday as the UAW strike drags into its second week.
  • The latest cuts include roughly 525 hourly employees in Ohio and about 700 people in Canada.
  • The UAW's strike against the automaker, now in its eighth day, has temporarily displaced more than 3,700 of GM's non-union employees.
United Auto Workers members picket outside a General Motors transmission plant on Sept. 18, 2019 in Warren, Mich.
Michael Wayland / CNBC

DETROIT – General Motors told more than 1,200 workers in the U.S. and Canada they were being temporarily laid off as of Monday due to the United Auto Workers' ongoing strike against the automaker.

The fresh round of cuts is on top of an estimated 4,500 temporary layoffs GM and its suppliers handed out to employees as of Friday, according to Jerry Dias, president of Canadian trade union Unifor, which represents GM and other auto workers in Canada.

The latest furloughs include roughly 525 hourly employees at the automaker's jointly-operated DMax engine facility in Ohio and about 700 people at GM's St. Catharines, Ontario, powertrain plant, according to company and union officials. That brings the total number of workers temporarily out of jobs to 3,725 at GM and at least 2,000 employees at its suppliers. The total is likely significantly higher as there isn't a way to track all of GM's suppliers. 

GM said Monday it planned to resume operations at plants that have been hit by the strike "as quickly as possible" once they get a deal. 

Julie A. Fream, president and CEO of auto parts trade group the Original Equipment Supplier Association, said last week the "vast majority of North American supplier plants shipping product to GM will need to adjust their production schedules" if the strike continues for a week or more. The group declined Monday to say how many suppliers have been impacted by the UAW strike so far.

Roughly 48,000 UAW members with GM have been on strike since Sept. 16 after the two sides failed to reach a deal by a Sept. 14 deadline. It is the union's first national strike against the automaker since a two-day work stoppage in 2007 and the longest national strike since the 1970s.

GM's use of temporary workers, potential closure of plants and health care contributions have been among the major sticking points, according to people familiar with the talks.

The strike is estimating to cost GM up to $100 million a day in lost production, according to Wall Street analysts.

GM shares remained stable early Monday afternoon after opening at $36.79. The stock is down about 4% since closing at $38.86 on Sept. 13 – the Friday before the strike began.