Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including stock valuations, Canopy Growth vapes, IPO market

President Trump was taken aback when Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. asked China's trade delegation to reschedule a farm tour.Politicsread more
Rising home prices and conservative borrowing have today's homeowners sitting on a record amount of potential cash. Today's mortgage holders saw their home equity increase by...Real Estateread more
Stocks have been grinding sideways, but technical analysts say once they breakout, the move to the upside could be powerful.Market Insiderread more
Shareholders are accusing Tesla of improperly valuing the SolarCity deal, providing flawed analysis and misleading investors.Technologyread more
The FAA says each country's regulator will decide when the Boeing 737 Max can return to the skies as the grounding of Boeing's best seller, edges toward its eighth month.Airlinesread more
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the two country's negotiators had made some progress in easing their trade tensions in last week's deputy-level...World Politicsread more
Stocks were barely changed. American Express gained, but Netflix was a notable laggard.Marketsread more
The probe by the U.S. attorney's office of the Northern District of California is in its early stages, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Health and Scienceread more
The fresh round of cuts is on top of an estimated 4,500 temporary layoffs GM and its suppliers handed out to employees as of Friday.Autosread more
Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door including earnings from Nike and likely updates on Trump's trade deals.Marketsread more
The Mac Pro is the only major Apple computer to be assembled in the United States. Most of Apple's products, including the iPhone, are assembled in China and are facing tariff...Technologyread more
Investors ought to be cautious as more and more stocks are being valued based on measures other than the revenue or earnings numbers that their underlying companies produce each quarter, CNBC's warned Monday.
Too many stocks are trading on "nontraditional valuation metrics" that make the market more difficult to ascertain, something that the "Mad Money" host said is reminiscent of an infamous period roughly two decades ago.
"You have to be skeptical of markets, entire markets, where more and more stocks are valued on something other than earnings. This is what happened during the dot-com crash — you had tons of companies that were trading on eyeballs and page clicks," he said. "The more stocks that trade on weird metrics, the more likely it is that the market's overvalued."
is prepared to launch its collection of vape products later this year in Canada's market, despite the growing number of health concerns over electronic smoking devices in the U.S., CEO Mark Zekulin told CNBC.
"We're ready to launch vape products into Canada and the difference is this is really a regulated environment, so there are rules that will govern the products that we put to market," he said in a sitdown with Cramer. "There are a lot of things, and I think the key part for us is to focus on the Canadian model ... we should be looking to where there's regulations, there's systems in place."
"As far as I'm concerned, the IPO market's become a travesty of a mockery of a sham, and it was so predictable," Cramer said. "I've been railing against this for months. ... Now it's here and I think it could do some real damage to the stock market, at least until these deals become so damaging that the investment bankers and their venture capital clients finally throw in the darned towel."
Global shakeups that cause dramatic and sustained spikes in oil prices are, for now, unlikely to occur, oil expert Rusty Braziel told CNBC.
Braziel's remarks on "Mad Money" come a little more than a week after half of Saudi Arabia's oil production was knocked offline in a drone attack. While oil prices , it didn't take long for the price per barrel to retreat from those levels.
"When you look at how much resiliency that there is built into the marketplace, I think most of the market assumes that if prices go up, the U.S. and other countries will respond," said Braziel, president and principal energy markets consultant at RBN Energy.
Cramer sits down with Nutanix CEO Dheeraj Pandey to hear how the hybrid-cloud company has updated its business model in the past decade and why the firm is becoming more reliant on subscription services.
In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his responses to stock questions from viewers.
PayPal: "I think your advisers are actually quite smart and I think PayPal is terrific. [CEO] Dan Schulman is doing a great job. There's a lot of upside if they get it right, and so far they've gotten it very right."
Nextera Energy: "You've got a winner there in NEE. ... I like NEE, it's a good stock."
: "I say buy it."
