Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including stock valuations, Canopy Growth vapes, IPO market

Investors ought to be cautious as more and more stocks are being valued based on measures other than the revenue or earnings numbers that their underlying companies produce each quarter, CNBC's warned Monday.

Too many stocks are trading on "nontraditional valuation metrics" that make the market more difficult to ascertain, something that the "Mad Money" host said is reminiscent of an infamous period roughly two decades ago.

"You have to be skeptical of markets, entire markets, where more and more stocks are valued on something other than earnings. This is what happened during the dot-com crash — you had tons of companies that were trading on eyeballs and page clicks," he said. "The more stocks that trade on weird metrics, the more likely it is that the market's overvalued."