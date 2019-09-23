More Americans are house-rich, but they're leaving that cash in the house

Rising home prices, coupled with conservative borrowing, have today's homeowners sitting on a record amount of potential cash.

Today's mortgage holders saw their home equity increase by 4.8% annually at the end of the second quarter. This is a collective gain of nearly $428 billion, according to CoreLogic. Break it down by borrower, and the average homeowner with a mortgage gained $4,900 in home equity in just one year.

"Borrower equity rose to an all-time high in the first half of 2019 and has more than doubled since the housing recovery started," said Dr. Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic. "Combined with low mortgage rates, this rise in home equity supports spending on home improvements and may help improve balance sheets of households who could take out home equity loans to consolidate their debt."

The amount of equity available for homeowners to tap reached a record high $6.3 trillion, according to a separate report from Black Knight Inc. in August. It defines tappable equity as the share of equity available for homeowners with mortgages to borrow against while still holding 20% equity in the home.

Homeowners, however, are sitting on their equity more than they have in the past.