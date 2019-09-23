Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: VEREIT, Transocean and Univar Solutions

Rising home prices and conservative borrowing have today's homeowners sitting on a record amount of potential cash. Today's mortgage holders saw their home equity increase by...Real Estateread more
Stocks have been grinding sideways, but technical analysts say once they breakout, the move to the upside could be powerful.Market Insiderread more
Shareholders are accusing Tesla of improperly valuing the SolarCity deal, providing flawed analysis and misleading investors.Technologyread more
Stocks were barely changed. American Express gained, but Netflix was a notable laggard.Marketsread more
The probe by the U.S. attorney's office of the Northern District of California is in its early stages, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Health and Scienceread more
The fresh round of cuts is on top of an estimated 4,500 temporary layoffs GM and its suppliers handed out to employees as of Friday.Autosread more
Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door including earnings from Nike and likely updates on Trump's trade deals.Marketsread more
The Mac Pro is the only major Apple computer to be assembled in the United States. Most of Apple's products, including the iPhone, are assembled in China and are facing tariff...Technologyread more
Think about the last TV show you recommended to a friend, or the last one that was recommended to you. Odds are, it was from a premium service like HBO, Netflix or Amazon.Entertainmentread more
SpaceX is deep into development of its Starship rocket, with recent updates from CEO Elon Musk showing the first one under construction.Investing in Spaceread more
The new wireless earbuds, codenamed "Puget," are expected to come with an accelerometer and be able to monitor things like the distance run, calories burned, and pace of...Technologyread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
VEREIT shares tanked nearly 12% before settling 2.3% under its closing price after the real estate investment company announced it will offer 71 million shares of common stock in a new round of public funding, with the option to purchase up to 10.65 million more shares. VEREIT says it intends to use the proceeds to pay off court settlements and other general purposes. Citigroup, Barclays and Morgan Stanley will underwrite the offering.
Shares of Transocean climbed more than 1% during extended trade after the offshore drilling contractor announced that two of its subsidiaries will relinquish their interests in two drillships to Samsung Heavy Industries. Putting those drillships into service would have cost Transocean about $1.1 billion, the company estimated in a press release.
Univar Solutions shares dropped nearly 2% following the company's sale of about 11.6 million shares via private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to underwriters Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan. The move is part of the chemical distributor's plan to eventually offer those shares to the public. After the offering, CD&R will no longer hold any of Univar Solutions' common stock, the company detailed in a press release.