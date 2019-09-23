Toy sales, hit by Toys R Us' bankruptcy last year, are expected to make a comeback

Toys R Us' bankruptcy was not the death of toys.

Although toy sales will likely decline this year, sales are expected to pick up again in 2020, according to a recent report from NPD Group.

"Most people thought that when Toys R Us shuttered its doors that the industry would fall apart," said Juli Lennett, vice president and industry advisor at NPD Group. "But it didn't, and it's not going to."

Toys R Us' bankruptcy caused a 7% surge in sales for the toy industry during the first half of 2018. Whether it was a feeling of childhood nostaglia or sweet deals at liquidation sales, parents stocked up. But overall toy sales ended the year down 2% to $21.6 billion as manufacturers experienced their first Christmas without the toy retailer, according to reports by NPD Group.

The market researcher declined to provide a specific estimates for toy sales in 2020.

Building sets were hurt by Toys R Us' closure, Lennett said, as they were popular purchases at the store. But they're rebounding.

"They had a lot of really great displays," Lennett said. "When they closed, it took some time for building sets to find a new home and get back up to where they were, combined with the fact that there are a lot of great building sets out there and new ones launching."

She added that this "new home" includes retailers that have started selling building sets since Toys R Us closed, as well as some that had sold them that are now getting more attention for them from toy shoppers.

Lego also has been taking its fate into its own hands by opening more of its own stores. The company is on track to open more than 70 stores globally this year. The tally, doesn't include China, where it expects to have more than 140 stores by the end of this year.