US Treasury yields fall amid trade talk uncertainties

U.S. government debt prices were higher Monday morning, as investors sought more clarity on U.S.-China trade talks.
At around 04:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6904%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.1329%.
Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after the U.S. and China described last week's deputy-level trade talks as "constructive."
October's high-level trade talks remain on track, but a breakthrough appeared unlikely after President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he was "not looking" for a partial deal and Chinese officials canceled goodwill visits to U.S. farmers.
On the data front, manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) and services PMI for September will be released at around 9:45 a.m. ET.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is scheduled to deliver remarks on the world's largest economy slightly later in the session.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion of 13-week bills and $42 billion of 26-week bills.