Watch: Trump speaks on religious freedom at the United Nations General Assembly

WeWork's future comes down to Masayoshi Son vs. Adam Neumann

SoftBank wants to push Neumann out of the CEO role ahead of the IPO.

Technologyread more

More Americans are house-rich, but they're leaving that cash in...

Rising home prices, coupled with conservative borrowing, have today's homeowners sitting on a record amount of potential cash. Today's mortgage holders saw their home equity...

Real Estateread more

People aren't as interested in iPhone 11 because they're waiting...

An annual survey by Piper Jaffray finds iPhone that users willing to upgrade to newly released models declined from last year.

Technologyread more

What's Peloton? Cramer says fitness equipment is 'a way to hang...

CNBC's Jim Cramer calls on investors to be wary of the slew of the hyped-up unicorn companies going public this year and encourages the focus to be on deliverable earnings.

Investingread more

British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding 600,000...

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said Thomas Cook had now ceased trading and the regulator would work with the government to bring the more than 150,000 British customers...

Europe Marketsread more

Markets have been betting Trump's Twitter attacks on the Fed will...

Markets have been betting Trump's Twitter attacks on the Fed will move rates. Among other things, Trump has called Chairman Jerome Powell "clueless" and Fed officials as a...

The Fedread more

Watch: Trump speaks on religious freedom at the United Nations...

Politicsread more

Giuliani can't say that Trump didn't threaten to cut Ukraine aid...

Trump's call with the foreign leader is reportedly the subject of a whistleblower's complaint that has spurred new accusations of wrongdoing from Democrats.

Politicsread more

Elizabeth Warren's wealth tax could include a $1 million marriage...

Harvard economist N. Gregory Mankiw says ultra-wealthy couples could split their fortunes in half through divorce and avoid paying a wealth tax proposed by presidential...

Wealthread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Boston Beer, Chewy,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

GOP Sen. Rick Scott: Americans must stop buying Chinese products

"That's the only thing that will force them to change what they're doing. They don't feel the pressure yet to change," Sen. Rick Scott tells CNBC.

Politicsread more

Investors wonder whether to trust this calm march back to near...

The next three weeks are among the rockiest, on a historical basis, of the entire calendar.

Trading Nationread more
Politics

Watch: Trump speaks on religious freedom at the United Nations General Assembly

Sunny Kim@sunny_newsiee

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump was set to address religious freedom on Monday in remarks at the United Nations General Assembly. He will skip the UN climate change summit and instead attend keynote Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom.

During the G7 summit in France, Trump skipped talks focused on the Amazon fires and climate change. Marcia Bernicat, principal deputy assistant secretary of state for oceans and international environmental and scientific affairs, will represent the United States at the UN Secretary General's Climate Summit, according to a State Department official.

