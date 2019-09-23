What is a recession?

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The last time there was a global recession was in the late two thousands.
The scale and timing of that 'Great Recession', as it's now known, varied from country to country. But on a global level, it was the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression of 1929.
Now a decade later, some people are worried the next worldwide downturn may just be around the corner.
So what exactly is a recession?
