What is a recession?

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Viacom, Facebook,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Investors wonder whether this calm march back to near record...

The next three weeks are among the rockiest, on a historical basis, of the entire calendar.

Trading Nationread more

SoftBank's Masa Son is in favor of ousting WeWork CEO Adam...

Removing Neumann is a difficult decision for Son, who has long believed in WeWork and Neumann's vision to quickly expand the company.

Technologyread more

Chinese theft of trade secrets on the rise, the US Justice...

Of all the cases of economic espionage charged by the DOJ's National Security Division since 2012, more than 80% of them implicated China.

World Politicsread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Worries over global economic growth were set to thwart Wall Street's run to record highs on Monday.

Marketsread more

Buy Boston Beer because of its spiked seltzer, says Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated its buy rating on Boston Beer Company's stock and raised its price target to $462 from $449 per share.

Investingread more

Disney's Bob Iger on Twitter: 'The nastiness is extraordinary'

In his new memoir, "The Ride of a Lifetime," Iger explains why he decided against the deal to buy Twitter.

Technologyread more

The Trade Desk's new ad campaign pokes Google and Facebook in the...

Ad-tech company The Trade Desk is launching a campaign to show how it differs from tech giants like Google and Facebook.

Technologyread more

Roku could fall another 30% before finding a bottom, chart...

The streaming wars may have claimed a new victim, and one technical analyst says it could be about to get worse.

Trading Nationread more

UBS sees 'potential for resolution' in the US-China trade talks...

"Whilst there is a big dispute at the moment, I think there's also potential for resolution," UBS chairman Axel Weber says of the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Singapore Summitread more

Trump admits to discussing Biden in scrutinized talk with...

No quid pro quo, there was nothing," Trump said the call. "It was a perfect conversation."

Politicsread more

Amazon's 'Fleabag' and HBO's 'Game of Thrones' win top honors at...

On Sunday, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards honored the best comedies, dramas, limited and variety series from the last year.

Entertainmentread more
CNBC Explains

What is a recession?

Tom Chitty@mrtomchitty
VIDEO6:2706:27
What is a recession?
CNBC Explains
Key Points
  • A technical recession is a decline of Gross Domestic Product or GDP - for two consecutive quarters.
  • Recessions usually last about a year
  • Between 1960 and 2007, there were 122 recessions - in 21 advanced economies.

The last time there was a global recession was in the late two thousands.

The scale and timing of that 'Great Recession', as it's now known, varied from country to country. But on a global level, it was the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression of 1929.

Now a decade later, some people are worried the next worldwide downturn may just be around the corner.

So what exactly is a recession?

For more watch the full video above