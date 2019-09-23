Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Tuesday, including trade deals and Nike

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.

We'll get two decent-sized reports on the economy on Tuesday, which will give investors a good idea of whether there's a recession coming or not. A better-than-feared reading on the manufacturing economy on Monday soothed investors recession concerns a bit. More readings in the right direction could put to bed the recession fears that knocked the market last month and finally allow stocks to break out to record highs.

The S&P/Case-Shiller's home price index is up first and then later in the morning, the Conference Board's consumer confidence survey. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect home prices nationally rose 3.1% year-over-year, but that consumer confidence eased a bit this month to 132.7 from 135.1 in August.