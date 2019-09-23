Apple, Google and other titans are snatching up start-ups to fuel innovation. The secret behind their successful corporate coupling

Tim Cook, CEO, Apple David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The corporate world is in a pickle — a strong brine of its own making. Growth at venerable old companies has flat-lined. Aging brands fail to excite consumers. Decision-making is often measured in months, not days. Real innovation? That's the property of Silicon Valley. Executives are curled up in a defensive hunch, aware they are getting eaten alive by companies that didn't exist 10 years ago but terrified of taking a flyer on something unproved. How to bail out of this mess? While acquisitions are an age-old strategy (according to Thompson Reuters, in 2017 M&A deals totaled $3.5 trillion worldwide; that amount increased to $4.1 trillion in 2019), productive corporate coupling — partnerships between legacy companies and start-ups — is stealing the show. The top motivations behind these acquisitions: acquiring technology, expanding/diversifying products and services and expanding a firm's customer base in existing markets. And who is leading this force? The tech giants: Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Apple have all been aggressively acquiring AI startups over the last decade, reveals a recent report by CB Insights. Since 2010, Apple made 20 AI acquisitions, followed by Google with 14 and Microsoft with 10. For more on iconic global companies and executives embracing change and transforming for the future, join us live on Sept. 24 in Chicago at CNBC Evolve, a summit for business decision makers seeking to innovate.

Jim Stengel, former global marketing officer at Procter & Gamble and author of the book "Unleashing the Innovators: How Mature Companies Find New Life with Start-ups" Gino DiPinto

While these arrangements may not be a panacea, corporations are discovering all kinds of benefits from smaller-scale relationships with young companies: They're cheaper, sometimes briefer, better targeted and often more demonstrably successful than a lot of mergers. From corporate venture capital arms investing in start-ups to innovate faster and better, to corporations embedding tech accelerators within their walls to foster more entrepreneurial spirit throughout the company, these relationships are reinvigorating aging brands. But for a partnership to truly work, it has to be a win-win for both players in the game. In a recent study by OgilvyRED, called the Global Partnership Study, 100 older companies and 101 start-ups from around the globe that recently had been involved in partnerships were surveyed. The conclusion: Partnerships are difficult to pull off well, but if they succeed, they can be a great tonic for what ails most mature companies. Acquiring key technologies, rekindling innovation, bringing products and services to market faster, embracing risk (and failure), shaking up a sclerotic corporate culture — all these can be achieved by partnering with young companies, provided they're the right partners and the enterprise host doesn't crush the relationship.

The study also revealed why start-up companies enter into partnerships. Their goals are usually fairly tangible, such as gaining access to resources (23%), obtaining funding (21%), driving sales (20%) or getting entry to new customers or markets (15%). These partnerships often delivered expected pluses, such as stimulating growth (85%) or making money (75%), but they also helped in other ways, such as giving them credibility (91%) and teaching them new ways of thinking and working (65-66%).

4 strategies to ensure success