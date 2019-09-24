5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow to advance as hopes rise for a US-China trade deal

2. China buys US soybeans as Beijing reportedly issues waivers

Workers transfer sacks of animal feed made from soybeans, which are imported from Brazil, at a port on August 6, 2018 in Nantong, Jiangsu Province of China. VCG | Getty Images

Chinese importers ended up buying about 10 boatloads of U.S. soybeans, even after a tour of farms in Montana and Nebraska by Chinese officials was abruptly canceled last week, sending stocks sharply lower Friday. China has granted new waivers to several domestic state and private firms exempting them from retaliatory tariffs on soybeans imported from the United States, according to Bloomberg. The waivers would reportedly apply to 2 million to 3 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans.

3. Trump surprised about Chinese farm tour cancellation as he prepares to address UN

President Donald Trump looks on as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin explains a delay in a Chinese agricultural trade delegation visiting the U.S., during Trump's meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in New York, U.S. September 23, 2019. Jonathan Ernst

Mnuchin said at a U.N. meeting Monday that U.S. officials asked the Chinese delegation to call off the farm tour. Trump was clearly surprised, asking why, leading to an uncomfortable exchange. Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. The president, speaking to reporters as he met with Singapore's prime minister, said he would discuss Iran in the speech. He added that Iran is under "more pressure than they've ever had" on them as a result of strict U.S. economic sanctions.

4. New revelation in the Trump-Ukraine call over Biden family

2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. Scott Morgan | Reuters

Trump ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call in which he's accused of asking the Eastern European nation's leader to investigate the family of Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden. The new revelation comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called an all-caucus meeting for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to discuss impeachment. The president has insisted he did nothing wrong on the Ukraine call, denying that any requests for help in procuring damaging information about Biden were tied to the aid freeze.

5. Europe's top court rules for Google in 'right to be forgotten'

The European Union flag is seen with Google's logo. Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Alphabet's Google does not have to apply the "right to be forgotten" globally, the top court in Europe ruled Tuesday. The European Court of Justice looked at two separate cases involving whether Google must remove sensitive personal data worldwide or just in Europe and whether the U.S. tech giant must automatically delete search results with sensitive information. The ruling states that Google's delisting of search results that concerned European Union citizens only applies in the 28 member states of the EU bloc.

