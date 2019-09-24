5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
President Trump was taken aback when Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. asked China's trade delegation to reschedule a farm tour.Politicsread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders unveiled a tax on wealth Tuesday as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.2020 Electionsread more
The probe by the U.S. attorney's office of the Northern District of California is in its early stages, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Health and Scienceread more
Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over...Politicsread more
Google does not have to apply the right to be forgotten globally, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday.Technologyread more
Wall Street's estimates for the impact of 5G iPhones on Apple are too conservative, according to Jefferies' new Apple analyst.Investingread more
Lululemon's stock could pull back soon, but that will be a buying opportunity, says Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer.Trading Nationread more
The plant-based food craze that swept up restaurant chains like Burger King, White Castle and Dunkin' Donuts has come to Disney.Entertainmentread more
U.S. stock futures point to a higher Tuesday open after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirms U.S.-China trade talks in two weeks.Marketsread more
Walmart is adding seven health-related bachelor's degrees and two career diplomas to its college perks program, where employees pay just $1 a day for an education.Retailread more
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open Tuesday after Wall Street closed little changed Monday. After a wild and weaker August, the second down month of the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all up about 2% for September. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business on Monday evening that U.S.-China trade talks would resume in two weeks in Washington. He added that progress was made in last week's deputy-level meetings.
Chinese importers ended up buying about 10 boatloads of U.S. soybeans, even after a tour of farms in Montana and Nebraska by Chinese officials was abruptly canceled last week, sending stocks sharply lower Friday. China has granted new waivers to several domestic state and private firms exempting them from retaliatory tariffs on soybeans imported from the United States, according to Bloomberg. The waivers would reportedly apply to 2 million to 3 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans.
Mnuchin said at a U.N. meeting Monday that U.S. officials asked the Chinese delegation to call off the farm tour. Trump was clearly surprised, asking why, leading to an uncomfortable exchange. Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. The president, speaking to reporters as he met with Singapore's prime minister, said he would discuss Iran in the speech. He added that Iran is under "more pressure than they've ever had" on them as a result of strict U.S. economic sanctions.
Trump ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call in which he's accused of asking the Eastern European nation's leader to investigate the family of Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden. The new revelation comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called an all-caucus meeting for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to discuss impeachment. The president has insisted he did nothing wrong on the Ukraine call, denying that any requests for help in procuring damaging information about Biden were tied to the aid freeze.
Alphabet's Google does not have to apply the "right to be forgotten" globally, the top court in Europe ruled Tuesday. The European Court of Justice looked at two separate cases involving whether Google must remove sensitive personal data worldwide or just in Europe and whether the U.S. tech giant must automatically delete search results with sensitive information. The ruling states that Google's delisting of search results that concerned European Union citizens only applies in the 28 member states of the EU bloc.
— Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report.