AB InBev prices its Budweiser IPO at HK$27

Anheuser-Busch InBev has priced its Budweiser initial public offering at HK$27 apiece, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC's Emily Tan.
That's the bottom of the range in its second attempt to list its Asian business in Hong Kong. The brewer said last week that it would offer 1.3 billion shares at between HK$27 and HK$30 ($3.45-$3.83) apiece.
At that pricing, the company is set to raise up to $5 billion. The Budweiser IPO was poised to be the world's second largest this year.
In July, the brewing giant tried to raise almost twice that amount — up to $9.8 billion. However, it said it would not proceed, given "several factors, including the prevailing market conditions."
If completed, Budweiser APAC's IPO would provide a boost for Hong Kong after China's Alibaba Group last month delayed a listing worth up to $15 billion amid the ongoing unrest in the former British colony.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
— Reuters contributed to this report.