Asia stocks set to trade lower amid slowing growth fears

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower at the open on Tuesday amid renewed fears over the state of the global economy.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares, which return to trade following a holiday on Monday. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,880 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,790. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,079.09.
Shares in Australia were also set to open lower, with the SPI futures contract at 6,724.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,749.70.
Investors will watch for market reaction to data released Monday, which stoked fears of a deteriorating global economic outlook. Manufacturing activity in Germany fell to its lowest level since the financial crisis this month, data from IHS Markit showed. Germany's services sector also grew at its slowest pace in nine months. Overall, manufacturing in the euro zone fell to a more than six-year low while services grew at its slowest pace in eight months, IHS Markit said.
On the trade front, Chinese importers bought 10 boatloads of U.S. soybeans following last week's trade negotiations between the two economic powerhouses.
Overnight on Wall Street, stocks ended the trading day little changed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just 14.92 points to 26,949.99 while the S&P 500 was just below the flatline at 2,991.77. The Nasdaq Composite shed nearly 0.1% to 8,112.46.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.599 after declining from levels above 98.7 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.51 per dollar after strengthening from levels above 107.6 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was at $0.6773 following its decline from levels above $0.685 seen last week.
