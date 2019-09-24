Asia stocks set to trade lower amid slowing growth fears

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower at the open on Tuesday amid renewed fears over the state of the global economy.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares, which return to trade following a holiday on Monday. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,880 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,790. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,079.09.

Shares in Australia were also set to open lower, with the SPI futures contract at 6,724.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,749.70.