Bonobos' CEO: Here's how Walmart has helped us. And how we've also stayed true to our brand

Bonobos' CEO Micky Onvural says the men's clothing brand has learned a lot since it was acquired by Walmart for $310 million two years ago, but it's benefited from being able to maintain some space from the big-box retailer.

"There are so many businesses that reach the scale that Bonobos had [in 2017] ... and flounder and die," she said Tuesday at CNBC's Evolve Conference in Chicago. "We had this strong brand growing really fast. And we needed to get to that inflection point. I think that's where Walmart has really helped us ... to continue to scale."

Behind the scenes, there are other ways Walmart has helped. From shipping contracts to real estate deals, Bonobos has benefited from Walmart's experience.

"What hasn't changed is we want to really protect our culture, our brand and the customer experience," she told the audience. In other words, customers shouldn't be able to notice many differences when they go in one of Bonobos' showrooms.