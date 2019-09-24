UK leader Johnson faces calls to resign after court finds Parliament shutdown unlawful

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
President Trump was taken aback when Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. asked China's trade delegation to reschedule a farm tour.Politicsread more
The probe by the U.S. attorney's office of the Northern District of California is in its early stages, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Health and Scienceread more
Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over...Politicsread more
As China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding on Oct. 1, CNBC takes a look at the rise of the Asian giant through the years — and projections of where it's headed.China Economyread more
Google does not have to apply the right to be forgotten globally, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday.Technologyread more
Lululemon's stock could pull back soon, but that will be a buying opportunity, says Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer.Trading Nationread more
The plant-based food craze that swept up restaurant chains like Burger King, White Castle and Dunkin' Donuts has come to Disney.Entertainmentread more
U.S. stock futures point to a higher Tuesday open after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirms U.S.-China trade talks in two weeks.Marketsread more
Walmart is adding seven health-related bachelor's degrees and two career diplomas to its college perks program, where employees pay just $1 a day for an education.Retailread more
WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has started talks with board directors and investors to discuss his future role, including the possibility of giving up his title as CEO.Technologyread more
The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered a potentially fatal blow to his authority after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that his move to shut down parliament was illegal, immediately triggering calls for him to step down.
Speaking at the Supreme Court in Westminster on Tuesday, the President of the U.K.'s highest court, Brenda Hale, said that the judges had found unanimously that the suspension was a matter for judges to decide upon and courts had the right to decide on the extent and limits of shutting down Parliament.
Hale then read out a ruling that found Prime Minister Boris Johnson had illegally suspended Parliament and that the Parliament had not, in effect been prorogued. Hale's statement went further, adding that the decision's effect on democracy was "extreme."
In an otherwise damning verdict, some relief was found for Johnson after Hale said the 11 judges had decided not to rule on Johnson's motive to prorogue.
Immediately following the decision, and speaking on the steps of the Supreme Court, the Scottish National Party MP Joanna Cherry said Johnson must now step down.
"His position is untenable and, for once, he should have the guts to do the decent thing and resign," she said.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told an audience at his party conference in Brighton that Johnson should now consider his position and that U.K. MP's should open the doors of Parliament immediately.
"The PM has acted wrongly in shutting down Parliament. It demonstrates a contempt for democracy and an abuse of power by him... I will be in touch immediately to demand that parliament is recalled."
"I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position and become the shortest-serving prime minister there has ever been."
The deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party Tom Watson echoed that sentiment on Twitter.
On Monday, in New York, Johnson refused to answer reporters directly when asked if he would resign should the case go against him
After receiving permission from the Queen, Johnson discontinued a session of Parliament via an act of prorogation, on Tuesday 10 September. It meant the U.K. Parliament was effectively shut down for five weeks.
The government argued it was to prepare a fresh legislative program while critics claimed it was an undemocratic move designed to avoid scrutiny in the run-up to Britain's exit from the European Union.
Last week the Supreme Court spent three days listening to arguments about that parliamentary suspension after two lower courts, in Scotland and England, had reached opposing conclusions on the subject.
An appeals courts in Scotland had said Johnson's actions were unlawful, while the High Court in England said it was a political decision that a court was not qualified to examine.
Tuesday's decision will also have significant constitutional implications, with the 11 Supreme Court justices dragged into the combative arena of Brexit politics with their judgment, however publicly unwilling they have been to do so.
The ruling, that states Johnson's administration acted unlawfully, might not represent a death knell for his minority government but is likely to further undermine its authority.
One of the lawyers arguing against the government has previously said that if the court ruled in favor of his client and found that Johnson's actions to suspend the legislature had indeed been unlawful, then parliamentary leaders would be within their rights to recall lawmakers immediately.
The reassembling of a fractious parliament now might mean a renewed focus on efforts to further limit Johnson's Brexit choices, especially if lawmakers feel further empowered to defy the government.
Johnson has insisted that his government "fully respects the law and fully respects the judiciary." Several of his ministers have previously hinted the government might seek a loophole to parliamentary legislation enacted earlier this month, intended to rule out the possibility of an October 31st EU departure without a negotiated settlement.
On the prorogation, the Labour party's point person on Brexit, Keir Starmer, said this week that Johnson will face consequences if he is found to have acted unlawfully. And he warned that as soon as parliament returns, he and his fellow opposition lawmakers "will be ready."