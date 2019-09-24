Cramer: Mnuchin is going to be in trouble for making Trump look bad over China's canceled farm tour

CNBC's Jim Cramer predicts repercussions for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for making President Donald Trump look bad over the cancellation of last week's planned tour by Chinese trade officials of Montana and Nebraska farms.

Mnuchin clearly took the president off guard, at a Monday meeting at the United Nations, saying that U.S. officials asked the Chinese delegation to call off their tour of U.S. farms — not the other way around.

The president wants China to buy more U.S. agriculture products as part of any trade deal with Beijing.

If "The Apprentice" Trump instead of President Trump were there, Mnuchin would have been fired on the spot, Cramer said on CNBC on Tuesday.

Carl Quintanilla, co-host of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," asked Cramer to clarify that statement: "Are you saying the Treasury secretary's job is at risk? Is that your point, that Mnuchin is going to be punished somehow?"

Cramer responded by saying, "Oh yeah. What are you going to make the president look bad in front of everybody?"

However, the "Mad Money" host never came right out and said specifically whether he believes Mnuchin will be fired or just reprimanded.